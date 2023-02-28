KEY POINTS Heavier snow is expected from Tuesday night into Wednesday

At least three state routes remain closed to traffic due to difficult road conditions

Winter storm and blizzard warnings have been issued

A strong storm in California has resulted in multiple road closures due to downed telephone lines and extreme weather conditions. Officials have urged residents to stay home if possible and avoid traveling due to zero visibility and difficult road conditions as another storm hits the state at midnight.

"Blizzard conditions will continue in the Sierra" throughout Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, as per USA Today. "Steady snowfall will continue ... with a heavier band expected to roll through during the evening commute. Avoid unnecessary travel!"

The NWS also said heavy snow will continue across the mountains of Southern California Tuesday night into Wednesday. Just days earlier, parts of the state were battered by heavy rain, specifically Los Angeles.

Several areas are under a freeze warning from early Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, including Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Los Banos, Mendota, southeast San Joaquin Valley and Caruthers.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the NWS warned.

The NWS in San Diego said another winter storm that will hit southern California after midnight Tuesday "will be felt full throttle" in the region. The storm will be accompanied by heavy mountain snow and strong west winds.

The next winter storm will be felt full throttle across #SoCal after midnight tonight through Wednesday morning with lowland rain, heavy mountain snow (yes, again measured in feet!) and strong west winds. The commute Wednesday morning will be slick and slow, so plan ahead. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ky5GC1wFj9 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 28, 2023

Road closures have been announced by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) as part of the efforts to keep residents updated on travel conditions in affected areas.

TRAFFIC ALERT: EB/WB LAS 44 - Roadway is closed approx 2 miles west of the junction of SR 36 due to multiple spinouts and winter weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/zbHXEPoRKD — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) March 1, 2023

The Caltrans District 2 office said the EB/WB LAS 44 – Roadway is closed due to "multiple spinouts and winter weather conditions."

State Route 32 also remains closed as of writing.

TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 32 is CLOSED, from the junction with State Route 36 to the Tehama/Butte County line, due to zero visibility and winter weather conditions.



Always #KnowBeforeYouGo at https://t.co/PzZh7kOoRf pic.twitter.com/fnoAgOlavy — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, State Route 36, which was shut down earlier Tuesday, has been opened after it was closed due to zero visibility.

FINAL: State Route 36 is now OPEN following a closure for zero visibility and winter weather conditions. — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) March 1, 2023

Caltrans District 3 tweeted that Highway 50 has been reopened to traffic. However, Interstate 80 remains closed "and likely won't reopen until some time" Wednesday.

Highway 50 is back open to traffic in both directions in @CountyElDorado with chain controls. Interstate 80 remains CLOSED and likely won't reopen until some time tomorrow. @CHPSouthLake @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/lgTL9DpnCu — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2023

Caltrans District 4 has shut down State Route 130 but will allow the passage of local residents, postal service personnel and employees from the Lick Observatory.

#TRAFFICALERT: State Route 130 is closed both directions from Quimby Road to Lick Observatory due to heavy snow. For live traffic conditions go to Caltrans Quickmap ▶️ https://t.co/cipKtcceGE #SantaClara #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hfACGsaD7n — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 28, 2023

State Route 182 in Mono County is closed, and it is unclear when the route will be reopened to traffic.

ATTN DRIVERS: State Route 182 in northern Mono County is now closed due to inclement weather and vehicles blocking the roadway. There is no ETO for when it will reopen.



Any updates on this closure will be posted to @Caltrans9 social media. pic.twitter.com/g4qQq3xazV — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) February 28, 2023

In California's District 10, downed telephone lines caused the closure of State Route 26 at Ridge Road Tuesday evening.

#TrafficAlert #calaverascounty SR-26 is closed at Ridge Road due to downed telephone lines. There is no ETO at this time. Please exercise caution and use an alternate route if possible. #KnowBeforeYouGo by using #Quickmap pic.twitter.com/iT8qghJA9B — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 1, 2023

The route has since been opened to one-way traffic. Officials urged travelers to use an alternate route if possible.

#TrafficAlert #UPDATE : #calaverascounty SR-26 at Ridge Road open to one way traffic control due to downed telephone lines. There is no ETO at this time. Please exercise caution and use an alternate route if possible. #KnowBeforeYouGo by using #Quickmap — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the NWS has placed several areas across California under winter weather alerts.

Winter storm warning effective through 4 a.m. Wednesday:

Motherlode, Sacramento Valley, eastern Shasta County, northeastern Foothills and Burney Basin (up to 20 inches of snow accumulations over Sierra foothills)

Winter storm warnings effective through 4 p.m. Wednesday:

San Bernardino County Mountains (up to 36 inches of snow accumulations possible above 6,500 feet)

Fresno-Tulare lower Sierra, south end of lower Sierra and Mariposa-Madera lower Sierra (up to 18 inches of snow accumulations possible)

Winter storm warnings effective through 10 p.m. Wednesday:

Riverside County Mountains (up to 36 inches of snow accumulations possible)

San Diego County Mountains (wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour possible)

Shasta Lake Area, northern Shasta County, mountains southwestern Shasta County to western Colusa County

Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Mountains (up to 20 inches of snow accumulations possible above 5,000 feet)

Blizzard warning effective through 4 a.m. Wednesday:

Lassen Park, western Plumas County and the West slope of northern Sierra Nevada

Blizzard warning effective through 4 p.m. Wednesday: