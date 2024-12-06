The family of the UnitedHealthcare CEO who was fatally shot in Manhattan became the target of a swatting hoax involving bomb threats to their Minnesota homes just a day after the murder.

On December 4, Brian Thompson, 50, was gunned down in what New York City police described as a premeditated attack while walking to a Midtown Manhattan hotel for an investor conference, The Hill reported.

The suspect approached Thompson from behind, firing multiple rounds before fleeing the scene on a CityBike. Thompson succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital for treatment.

The following evening, on December 5, police in Maple Grove, Minnesota, responded to emailed bomb threats targeting two homes owned by Thompson's family.

Both properties, located around half a mile apart, belong to Thompson and his wife, Paulette, according to Hennepin County property records.

Maple Grove Police, assisted by the Minneapolis Bomb Squad and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, searched both residences but found no suspicious devices or items. Authorities quickly determined the incident to be a prank intended to prompt a heavy police response.

Local police have launched an investigation into the hoax. Meanwhile, the investigation into Thompson's murder continues, with authorities releasing an image of a person of interest.

New York police are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the suspect, who remains at large.

Originally published by Latin Times