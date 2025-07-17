Social media users are accusing White House officials of lying about President Donald Trump's health after the 47th president was diagnosed with a vein condition which caused swelling in his legs months after a reportedly "perfect" physical exam.

President Trump recently underwent medical testing in order to investigate a mysterious swelling in his legs, reported White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The tests, which included diagnostic vascular studies and an ultrasound of his legs, revealed that the President suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition which affects about 1 in 20 adults.

"No signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified," Leavitt said.

However, in April of this year, the White House released a memo detailing Trump's physical condition following an annual physical exam conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The White House stated that Trump was in perfect physical condition after the assessment.

"I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" Trump said at the time.

Now, social media users are accusing the Trump administration of having lied about the President's health results from April considering the new information about his vein condition.

"And the physical exam was 'perfect'?????" exclaimed one user.

"Oh but he was completely "heslthy" [sic] at his physical? More lies," noted another.

"I bet it is at least three times worse than what they're telling us," said a third.

"Wait, thought he was in excellent health. The healthiest president, ever," joked a fourth.

Leavitt further revealed that the President demonstrated no indications of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, which are potential complications of chronic venous insufficiency.

She added that the bruising on the back of Trump's hand was evaluated and determined to be minor irritation from frequent hand shaking, noting that the President was experiencing "no discomfort" and demonstrated excellent health.

Originally published on Latin Times