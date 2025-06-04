With eco-conscious and mindful living becoming a buzzword and consumers constantly demanding control over what goes into their bodies, one Colorado company is answering the call, not by adding another product to the shelves, but by giving people the power to create their own. OUSIA Labs, co-founded by David and Gary Ross, is reimagining the home appliance space with a revolutionary product: OUSIA fountain, one of the first compact CO₂-based botanical extractors specifically for everyday consumers.

OUSIA Labs isn't just building machines. It's building autonomy. As a farm-to-countertop™ extraction company, its mission is clear: give individuals the tools to create better-for-you products at home with uncompromised purity and unmatched customization.

"Everyone should have the ability to control their own ingredients," says David Ross. "We're not just selling extraction but creativity, transparency, and empowerment."

The patented OUSIA Fountain is powered by subcritical CO₂ extraction, a method long trusted by researchers and industry professionals for its ability to pull essential oils, flavors, and fragrances from botanicals without degrading the compounds.

Unlike chemical solvents or high-heat distillation, methods that can alter or destroy the delicate structure of flavor and fragrance molecules, CO₂ is inert, gentle, and efficient. It works by permeating the cell walls of plant material and extracting compounds at temperatures as low as 5°C, preserving the integrity of everything from heavy flavonoids to volatile terpenes.

What once required expensive industrial equipment and technical expertise has now been condensed into a sleek countertop appliance, complete with touchscreen controls and a CO₂ cartridge system. With OUSIA, what was once reserved for laboratories is now in reach for home users. "CO₂ has always been one of the best extraction methods scientifically," Ross explains. "But it's never been accessible at the consumer level. That's what we changed."

The possibilities are as broad as the imaginations of OUSIA's users. The Fountain is already being used by artisan soapmakers who extract personalized essential oil blends for unique fragrance profiles. Even culinary creators are crafting their own pure vanilla, citrus, and herb extracts for cooking and cocktails. Wellness enthusiasts, on the other hand, are formulating custom blends for candles, tinctures, salves, and more.

Ross and the OUSIA team see these applications as both fun use cases and indicators of a broader cultural shift. "People want to know what's in their products. They want to make them themselves. And they want tools that respect their intelligence and creativity."

Part of OUSIA Labs' mission is making this high-end technology truly accessible, not just in form, but in price. In addition to making the Ousia Fountain affordable, the company has introduced monthly financing options to lower the barrier even further. "We don't want this to be a luxury item. We want it in kitchens and workshops across the country," says Ross.

With many units pre-sold, active shipments underway, and growing demand supported by major distribution partnerships, OUSIA Labs is proving that there's a strong appetite for DIY purity and transparency.

True to its roots in research and development, OUSIA Labs isn't stopping with the Fountain. The team is already working on next-generation devices to support a wider range of extractions and applications. Whether it's integrating new botanical processing techniques or expanding into adjacent wellness markets, their R&D roadmap is bold and consumer-focused. "This is just the beginning," Ross says. "We've built a platform, not just a product. The OUSIA Fountain is step one in a much larger vision to give people back their power: to create, to trust, to know what's really in their products."

At its core, OUSIA Labs is helping usher in a movement: away from mystery ingredients and mass production, and toward creative self-reliance and ingredient transparency. In an age of wellness, sustainability, and curiosity, that mission feels right on time.

So whether you're distilling lavender from your backyard, creating a new signature scent, or perfecting a homemade extract for your cocktails, the OUSIA Fountain is more than a machine; it's an invitation to explore, invent, and own your process.

And it all starts right at your countertop.