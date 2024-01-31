In a testimony before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, FBI Director Christopher Wray has expressed his concerns about the escalating risk posed by Chinese cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure.

Wray's warnings disclosed the urgency of focusing on this inescapable threat that not only endangers economic security but also has the potential to cause harm to American citizens.

The key focus of Wray's testimony emphasizes the threatening fact that Chinese hackers are constantly attacking crucial components of U.S. infrastructure. "Water treatment plants, the electrical grid, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transportation systems are all in the crosshairs of these cyber adversaries," Wray mentioned.

Wray expressed that the cyberattacks conducted by Chinese hackers extends beyond mere preparation for future conflicts. "Their tactics involve wholesale theft of innovation, corporate data, and personal information, creating a multifaceted threat that permeates various facets of American life," states Wray, presenting a lucid picture of the reality of the threat.

This statement resonates with Wray's continuous attempts to raise awareness about the intensity of the Chinese government's hacking capabilities. In a 2022 interview with NBC News, Wray was overwhelmed with the extensive scale of Chinese efforts to steal U.S. technology since becoming FBI director in 2017. The FBI's counterintelligence efforts against these threats have averaged two investigations per day, displaying the importance and persistence of the issue.

The FBI director's blunt warning aligns with extensive efforts by the U.S. administration, including President Joe Biden, to maneuver diplomatic tensions with China. The Justice Department has previously filed several cases against Chinese hackers, with the most recent instance occurring in 2021.

Despite these legal measures, the tenacious threat persists, demanding a more robust response to protect American interests. Wray's testimony also coincides with the acknowledgment of the "industry-wide surge" in wire fraud over recent years, as major financial institutions, such as Citibank, struggle with protecting customers from fraud.

"The interconnectedness of these issues further underscores the need for a cohesive strategy that combines legal action, diplomatic efforts, and technological advancements to fortify the nation's defenses against cyber threats," highlights Wray.

Wray's statement is wake-up call, imploring immediate and comprehensive action to counter the growing threat of Chinese cyberattacks. "As the digital landscape evolves, the battle to protect critical infrastructure becomes increasingly vital, and (the) warning is a stark reminder that the time to act is now," as FBI director emphasized.