The FBI has joined the manhunt for the suspect who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

The federal agency has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the gunman's arrest and conviction.

The FBI announcement comes after the NYPD announced on Wednesday that it would offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspected gunman's arrest.

Thompson was gunned down outside the Hilton Hotel Midtown while preparing to attend an investor meeting. The shooter fired multiple shots, hitting Thompson in the back and calf, before fleeing the scene. Authorities believe the attack was targeted.

Evidence recovered near the crime scene includes a discarded water bottle, protein bar wrapper, a cellphone and a fake ID, which are all currently being analyzed. Surveillance footage has tracked the suspect moving through Manhattan and entering the Port Authority bus terminal, leading police to believe he fled the city on an interstate bus.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny revealed that the suspect likely entered the city via Greyhound bus and used various forms of transportation, including a taxi, before carrying out the attack. Shell casings left at the scene bore cryptic messages such as "deny," "defend" and "depose," heightening speculation about the killer's motives.

The shocking murder has sent ripples through the corporate world, prompting other health industry leaders to increase security measures, remove executives' photos from public platforms and shift to virtual investor meetings.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.

Originally published by Latin Times