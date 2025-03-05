Federal authorities have announced charges against four individuals accused of operating a human smuggling ring responsible for trafficking approximately 20,000 undocumented immigrants from Guatemala into the United States, "one of the largest human smuggling organizations in the United States," according to acting U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally.

The accused, identified as Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul, Cristobal Mejia-Chaj, Helmer Obispo-Hernandez, and Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj, allegedly led the Torko Organization.

Renoj-Matul, the alleged leader, and Mejia-Chaj were arrested in Los Angeles' Westlake District on Friday. Both appeared in federal court, where they pleaded not guilty and were ordered to remain in custody without bond until their trial, scheduled for April 22. Paxtor-Oxlaj is behind bars in Oklahoma for his role in a 2023 car crash that killed seven migrants while Obispo-Hernandez remains at large.

The indictment charges all four with conspiracy to bring undocumented immigrants to the United States, transporting them within the country, and harboring them for financial gain, resulting in death. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty, according to The Guardian.

According to McNally, the Torko Organization operated for over a decade, facilitating illegal border crossings through Arizona and other locations. Some migrants were transported to stash houses in Los Angeles and Phoenix, where they were held until their smuggling fees, ranging from $15,000 to $18,000 per person, were paid.

"These smuggling organizations have no regard for human life and their conduct kills," McNally stated. "The indictment and arrests here have dismantled one of the country's largest and most dangerous smuggling organizations."

Dwayne Angebrandt, acting deputy special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles, stated to CBS News that the smuggling network has operated since at least 2019, primarily moving people from Guatemala into Los Angeles and Phoenix. "The illegal activity endangers national security," Angebrandt said.

McNally emphasized the government's commitment to dismantling such organizations and enforcing immigration laws, stating that these efforts aim to curb human smuggling and its associated dangers.

