Felicia Myers, founder of Enlightened Elevation and an Elevated Success Mentor, aims to restructure how individuals approach success and well-being. Marrying mindset strategies with energy healing and subconscious reprogramming, she introduces a new paradigm for personal and professional development. Now, she's bringing this holistic, results-driven model into corporate settings to help high-achieving professionals break free from the grip of burnout, stress, and self-doubt and realign with their inner clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Myers has spent over a decade navigating startups and Fortune 500 companies. She has led innovative design initiatives, managed organizational change, and spearheaded creative solutions for major enterprises throughout her career. These significant achievements didn't soothe her mounting internal crisis, however. The pressure to over-deliver and the toxic workplace environments pushed her to her breaking point.

At one particularly challenging instance, Myers felt emotionally depleted after leading a billion-dollar systems overhaul that was credited to others. The repeated experience of being overlooked, surveilled, and undervalued made her question her identity and self-worth, awakening her reflections on trauma and survival mechanisms stemming from childhood. "I was praised for my output but ignored as a human being," she remarks. "My body and spirit told me it was time to stop surviving and start healing."

This wake-up call motivated Myers to explore holistic healing modalities. She encountered Reiki while seeking ways to manage anxiety, leading to an unexpected physiological shift. Myers then studied energy healing and hypnotherapy at an academy specializing in the practice. In this healing process, she found a way to combine her technical and analytical strengths with the emotional and spiritual work that brought balance and clarity.

Myers solidified her newfound mission of helping high-achieving professionals in the corporate world undergo the same transformation. "I always felt like I had a responsibility to help others realize they deserve more than survival, given that I had rebuilt myself after living through burnout and toxic leadership," she states. "So many people stay in jobs just for the paycheck. They don't realize the toll it takes on their body, mind, and soul. I wanted to show them there's another way."

Myers' multi-layered framework focuses on restoring the mind-body connection, enabling professionals to identify and release emotional blockages, rework limiting beliefs, and be emotionally resilient. She does this through goal-setting, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), intuitive guidance, and subconscious rewiring. With this, Myers helps her clients retrain their nervous systems and reconnect with their authentic selves.

This model serves as the foundation of Enlightened Elevation's services. These offerings can benefit professionals at all levels, including team leads experiencing chronic stress, executives facing leadership fatigue, or high-performing creatives stuck in cycles of overthinking and perfectionism.

Those new to energy work or experiencing stress, emotional stagnation, or creative fatigue can seek Enlightened Elevation's Energy Alignment. It offers a supportive entry point into nervous system regulation, energy clearing, and emotional reset. Manifestation Mastery takes the process up a notch, incorporating group coaching, deeper subconscious reprogramming, and tools to help clients align their energy with their highest potential. Meanwhile, Elevated Success is ideal for those ready to claim their personal and professional power. It provides an elite-level mentorship experience tailored for executives and entrepreneurs.

These innovative services drive tangible results. One corporate client shares, "Working with Felicia was a game-changer for our team. She introduced mindfulness practices that our employees immediately adopted. We saw a noticeable boost in focus and collaboration after just one session." Other clients echo this impact. A COO reports significant reductions in employee burnout and turnover after implementing Myers' program.

Through Felicia Myers' work at Enlightened Elevation, she bridges two worlds that rarely intersect: the data-driven, results-focused corporate world and the expansive, intuitive world of holistic healing. In doing so, she's creating a new path where emotional freedom and professional excellence aren't mutually exclusive but powerfully intertwined.