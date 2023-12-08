KEY POINTS Fidelity's spot Bitcoin ETF ticker, FBTC, is now on the official website of DTCC

It triggered speculations that the company's application might be included in the first batch to receive approval

Bitcoin was trading on the green zone at $43,290.68 in the early hours of Friday

Fidelity's spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been listed on the official website of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation. The ticker appeared on DTCC's active and pre-launch list.

After Blackrock and Invesco Galaxy, Fidelity Investments' FBTC ticker has now secured a listing on the DTCC, triggering speculations that the company's application might be included in the first batch of issuers to receive approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

While the listing of the ticker does not guarantee approval for the application from the SEC, the crypto community views it as a significant development in the progress of the Bitcoin ETF applications of several Wall Street giants.

Fideliy's spot BTC ETF ticker now on the official website of DTCC pic.twitter.com/XTr92O1Jcm — techcentrik™ (@nicaIBTimes) December 8, 2023

The listing happened more than a month before the SEC's deadline to decide on ARK's spot Bitcoin ETF application.

In October, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood expressed optimism about the progress of the application and the possibility of multiple approvals happening simultaneously.

"SEC is engaging with us for #BitcoinETF Application. It shows change in SEC's behavior. Bitcoin ETFs will come for sure and a number of ETFs will get approved at the same time. The court is going to mandate the SEC," Wood said.

"Cathie echoing what we've been hearing, saying and predicting but always good for an actual issuer (who is interacting w them) to say it and w this much detail," Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said.

Cathie echoing what we’ve been hearing, saying and predicting but always good for an actual issuer (who is interacting w them) to say it and w this much detail. Via @BobPisani https://t.co/VimpVnD0uJ — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 18, 2023

While BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF listing pushed the value of Bitcoin to a new high, Fidelity's listing did not have the same impact on the price of the "king of crypto."

Bitcoin, the world's largest crypto asset by market capitalization, was trading in the green zone at $43,290.68 as of 5:17 a.m. ET on Friday, with a 24-hour trading volume up by 0.06% at $27,120,043,052. The price action represented a 0.93% increase in the last 24 hours and a 13.0% gain over the past seven days.

Data from CoinMarketCap showed that Bitcoin's current circulating supply stands at 19,563,956 BTC with its value continuously climbing by 0.69% at a $$846,378,688,406 market cap.