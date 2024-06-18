It's that time of year again when we celebrate "The Man" in our lives! Have you decided on what to give him yet? If not, don't worry - our team here in IBT US have come up with a nifty list of items that we know dads would appreciate - and love!

This year, we focused on charming and functional new discoveries that the man of the house will find not just charming, but also incredibly useful at home and in the office - practical things in their everyday chores and activities. These pieces combine practicality and accessibility, which means the items are easy to set up and carry and still serve their practical purpose for extended periods. Your gift will be more than just a token, it will be a practical addition to his daily life.

From necessary must-bring items whenever you are on the move to accessories that make all the difference in your everyday life, here are our best picks for Father's Day gifts this 2024:

Scosche MFMS22 MagicMount Flask

Hydration is essential–and fathers need more hydration than ever as they engage in heavier activities throughout the day. That's why having a water flask like the Scosche MFMS22 MagicMount Flask is perfect for those who want to quickly get hydration on the go. Whether they are busy watching cooking tutorials, making hands-free video calls, or recording content, this flask also has a magnetic cell phone holder as a portable tripod stand that's great for the gym, work or school.

In addition, this flask can keep your drink cool enough to last 24 hours and for hot drinks for 12 hours through the flask's double-wall insulated stainless steel water bottle with a handle. Its anti-slip silicone base prevents tipping and even transforms into a dog water bowl for your furry friend. So whether your father is hiking, running or filming, they can always stay hydrated with its versatile refillable MagSafe water bottle with straw. Available in 22 oz or 32 oz and white or black.

Scosche MP2ROWD MagicMount Pro2

Smartphones are becoming almost an extension of our daily activity, having a reliable accessory to prop this device up while doing something will come in handy. For that particular need, the Scosche MP2ROWD MagicMount Pro2 is undoubtedly a perfect smartphone accessory which canmount your phone using the built-in Magsafe magnetic system on iPhone12 and up or use the included Magicr to convert any Android or non-Magsafe iPhone into a Magsafe compatible phone, allowing you to use other Magsafe compatible accessories that Scosche makes.

This phone mount has a StickGrip suction cup. This feature ensures a secure attachment to your car, truck or van's dashboard or windshield, or even in your home or office. Moreover, this adjustable phone stand is a versatile car accessory allowing you to stay on top of notifications and GPS navigation hands-free.

TRAVANDO Swype Slim Wallet

Introducing the TRAVANDO Swype Slim Wallet, a sleek and functional wallet designed for modern fathers. This wallet is perfect for fathers who prefer a minimalist style and need a compact wallet to carry their essentials.

With trim dimensions of only 3.8 x 2.6 x 0.5" and a light weight of 3.79 oz, the wallet also has an elastic cash strap with an attached aluminium plate that acts as a money clip, allowing the users to hold folded bills securely on the backside of the credit card holder. Moreover, its patented SWYPE mechanism pops out the cards with only one movement. This feature enables the user to see all their cards at a glance and instantly find the much-needed card. This wallet's attached carbon leather front pocket allows you to push out the most-used card quickly–so no more fumbling around!

BRISK 9 in 1 Multitool Pen

Who would've thought there was a way to combine some essential mechanical tools into an accessible unified product? Well, that's where the BRISK 9 in-1 Multitool Pen comes in as it combines an LED light, bubble level, bottle opener, ruler, screwdriver, stylus top, and ballpoint pen in one package, making the ultimate portable tool gift for a father!

And rest assured, this multi-purpose pen is crafted from high-quality aluminium alloy, ensuring it withstands daily use without the risk of breakage, giving you the assurance of the durability and longevity of your gift.

Moreover, the design of the multifunctional pen provides a comfortable grip, and the compact size makes it portable. Also, remember the three batteries it needs to power up, as it is ideal for fathers tackling challenging projects at home, from tangled construction and electrical work to a range of DIY tasks.

Host FREEZE Beer Glasses

And, of course, we're closing off this list with something many fathers enjoy: a cold glass of beer. And what better glass would they have while guzzling on their favourite beer in a proper cold glass like the Host FREEZE Beer Glasses? These glasses have an insulated plastic wall filled with proprietary cooling gel. This technology works as a beer chiller when frozen. To use, you need to freeze the glasses for two hours to chill the tumbler gel and then keep your drinks at an ideal temperature.

Moreover, its BPA-free plastic construction creates a sturdy beer glass that is great for all uses. An insulated silicone band on the base makes for comfortable handling, perfect for the outdoors. So whether you are enjoying your favourite pilsner, IPA, stout, cider and more in this chilled beer pint, if it would be good out of a frosty mug, it's even better from a Host Freeze Cooling Pint Glass.

As Father's Day approaches, finding the perfect way to show appreciation for the fathers and father figures in our lives becomes a meaningful endeavour. Whether your gift is something personalized, practical, or simply a token of your love, the thought and effort you put into it are what truly matter.