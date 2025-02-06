Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus held a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to denounce Elon Musk, who has been acting with impunity since President Donald Trump started his term just two weeks ago.

"We're here to say with one voice: Fire Elon Musk," Chair Rep. Greg Casar stated in a video shared by AP News. "An unelected, unaccountable billionaire now has seemingly unlimited powers over Americans' private data and over Americans' taxpayer dollars."

Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia slammed Musk for being anti-labor and anti-union. Casar promise that he will be fired.

Oregon Rep. Maxine Dexter admonished the greater Trump administration for granting Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency" access to the Department of Treasury's payment system over the weekend and for shuttering the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

"This is just the start," Dexter warned.

Caucus member Nydia Velazquez of New York also called out Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for failing to "defend the integrity of the legislative branch."

"I am not going to go silently without fighting," Velazquez stated.

"This is not only unethical, it is illegal and unconstitutional," she added.

