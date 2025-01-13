As the Los Angeles fire left trails of destruction worth billions of dollars in its wake, with a significant human toll, some careless people were seen launching lantern balloons with lit candles into the sky near a nature preserve in South Carolina.

A TikToker filmed the video of the irresponsible bunch having the time of their lives, oblivious to the devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles barely a few miles away.

The woman, likely a relief worker helping fire victims, anonymously told the New York Post that she went to a beach near Santa Barbara to unwind. However, her tranquility was short-lived as she was shocked to see a group of people partying and launching "sky lanterns" near a campground located in a county with a "high" fire risk designation.

"I was watching them just light these lanterns and putting them into the air. They just kept launching more and more," she told The Post.

Videos shared on X showed the people having absolutely zero concern about the environment as they appeared a little too absorbed in the merriment.

🔥Californians releasing FIRE LANTERNS at the beach in Carpinteria spark outrage. Police had to stop these idiots. Fire lanterns are illegal in California. pic.twitter.com/F6luZ0nsEU — Ms. Pistolicious (@mspistolicious) January 12, 2025

" These people less than 100 miles away from LA are releasing fire lanterns into the sky!!!!" the post caption read.

"This is a terrible time to be doing this," the woman is heard saying as she captures the moment in her camera. Even as the woman keeps warning them not to release the lanterns, they appear to ignore her pleas and go ahead with launching them anyway.

Sky lanterns are serious safety hazards as they can start a fire on or off the property they land. Per Wildfire Today, sky lanterns are banned in 29 states but people continue to use them despite the ban, potentially causing fire hazard.

A devastating fire swept through Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2011, burning a staggering 800 acres of land. The massive blaze was tied to sky lanterns.

The TikToker decided to film the act upon seeing one of the lanterns drifting towards nearby mountains. The woman was accompanied by another bystander in filming the incident.

Despite being told the lanterns were safe because "it's not windy" and claims of having a permit, the TikToker captured the exchange on video.

Devastating wildfires ravaged Los Angeles, killing at least 24 and destroying over 12,000 structures, according to ABC News.

Wildfires broke out in Los Angeles County on January 7, fueled by high winds and dry conditions, leading to mass evacuations of more than 180,000 residents.