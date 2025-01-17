A massive fire at one of the world's largest battery storage facilities in Moss Landing, California, has released toxic fumes, intensifying concerns over the state's already strained air quality due to ongoing wildfires.

The blaze at the Vistra Energy lithium battery plant began Thursday, producing towering flames and thick smoke that forced the evacuation of up to 1,500 residents, AP reported.

By Friday, the fire had diminished but continued to smolder, with fire crews allowing it to burn out due to the extreme heat and difficulty in extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires. No injuries have been reported, but fears over hazardous gas emissions, particularly hydrogen fluoride, have alarmed local communities.

"This is more than a fire; this is a wake-up call for the industry," warned Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church. "If we're going to move ahead with sustainable energy, we need a safe battery system in place."

Vistra Energy, which supplies power to Pacific Gas & Electric, confirmed that the Environmental Protection Agency is conducting air quality tests, and independent consultants are assessing pollution risks to surrounding areas.

Monterey County officials assured the public that no hazardous gases had been detected but are awaiting advanced air monitoring results before lifting evacuation orders.

"At a certain scale, lithium batteries are inherently dangerous and prone to catching fire," said Princeton University engineering professor Yiguang Ju.

Calls are growing for safer alternatives, such as lithium iron phosphate or water-based batteries, though these technologies have yet to be widely adopted.

