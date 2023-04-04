The Williams Fire spread over approximately 500 acres, burning two houses and at least three secondary buildings in Arizona's Cochise County before finally being put in control by authorities, the state Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Monday.

Authorities had reportedly reopened all roadways and lifted the evacuations as of 9:45 p.m. The BLM and Fire Department personnel said they would continue to monitor the situation, advising residents returning to areas in Copper Glance to keep the windows of their vehicles closed due to poor air quality, as per KGun9.

Authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

"Cochise County Emergency Services will be conducting fire damage assessments throughout this week with additional information forthcoming," the sheriff's office noted in a Facebook update. "Fire season is here so please be READY, to get SET, and GO!"

Kaleb Mauzy, Fry Fire District's Deputy Chief, said no injuries have been reported in the fire.

"We did lose a couple of structures, I believe there's one home maybe a couple of out buildings, maybe two homes I can't say for sure," he said, as reported by KGun9.

A brush fire was initially reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday that began near milepost 30 on Highway 191 in Hereford, roughly 20 miles from Bisbee. The fire spread north of Waters Road along the San Pedro River a few hours later, prompting an immediate response by public safety personnel, the BLM wrote in a tweet.

GID - #NDWilliamsFire: Fire north of Waters Road, south of Hereford Road along San Pedro River. Resources responding.#AZFire pic.twitter.com/HVaD15SYRs — Bureau of Land Management - Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) April 3, 2023

Officials ordered an evacuation for those living near Copper Glance Road and Palominas Road at around 4:30 p.m. They also closed down Highway 92 near Palominas and Hereford Roads as the crews began work to put down the blaze. Aravaipa and Mesa Interagency Hotshot crews assisted firefighters along with 13 engines to contain the fire.

By 6:30 p.m., the bureau updated that the fire had reached 500 acres, engulfing two homes in flames. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office assisted in the evacuation of residents in Hereford and other regions across southern Arizona, AZFamily reported.

Cochise County Animal Control Officers also reached the scene to provide assistance to those in need.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect until 8 p.m. as the wind blew up to 45 miles per hour. With the fire moving northeast, the entire area was shut down for traffic. Residents across the region were asked to be prepared and stay alert.

GID - #WilliamsFire Update: Fire at 500 acres, 2 primary structures, 2-3 secondary bldgs. lost. Aravaipa and Mesa Interagency Hotshot crews, two inmate crews and 13 engines on fire, making good progress despite the windy conditions. #AZFire, @azstateforestry @CochiseCountyAZ pic.twitter.com/6pBzXLJi55 — Bureau of Land Management - Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) April 4, 2023

The bureau affirmed that they were able to control the fire despite the windy conditions.