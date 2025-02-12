KEY POINTS The integration allows companies to secure, automate and scale their Web3 business on Soneium

Leading enterprise platform for digital asset operations management Fireblocks has integrated Soneium, the Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built by Sony Block Solutions Labs, marking a "pivotal moment" in the blockchain sector.

Soneium provides accessible, user-centric solutions that empower individuals, creators, and enterprises alike to build, connect, and thrive in a borderless digital ecosystem. With the integration, Fireblocks is opening up its network of over 2,000 institutional partners for a blockchain future that's ready and secure for enterprise adoption.

Integration Empowers Organizations to Scale on Soneium

Through the integration, Fireblocks enables companies in the sector to secure, automate, and scale their Web3 business on Soneium.

The integration allows organizations to implement the following tasks:

Wallet unification – Businesses can unify their wallet operations and can also secure treasury funds for a more seamless operation;

– Businesses can unify their wallet operations and can also secure treasury funds for a more seamless operation; Secure token contracts – Web3 businesses can deploy and protect token contracts through Fireblocks technology, ensuring that they can focus on building;

– Web3 businesses can deploy and protect token contracts through Fireblocks technology, ensuring that they can focus on building; Automation – Entrepreneurs can automate operations for a more efficient workflow, all without sacrificing security and quality;

– Entrepreneurs can automate operations for a more efficient workflow, all without sacrificing security and quality; MPC wallet embedding – Multi Party Computation (MPC) wallets can be embedded directly into apps, ensuring that businesses can deliver a smooth and secure onchain experience for their users.

"Sony's expansion into Web3 with Soneium is a pivotal moment for the industry—bringing blockchain to mainstream audiences through gaming, NFTs, and digital experiences. Security has been the single best barrier to adoption, with over $3 billion lost to crypto hacks in 2024. By integrating Soneium into the Fireblocks Network, we are ensuring that enterprises, creators, and users can engage with Web3 securely and seamlessly. From safeguarding treasury funds with MPC technology, to enabling embedded wallets for frictionless interactions, Fireblocks is providing the institutional-grade protection needed to make Web3 scalable, secure, and ready for mass adoption," Omer Amsel, head of Web3 at Fireblocks, said in a statement to International Business Times.

Soneium: Powering the Future of the Internet Economy

Soneium, whose developer Sony Block Solutions Labs is a joint venture between Sony Group Corporation and Startale Group, is touted as "a new kind of internet."

It offers everyone – regardless of their blockchain knowledge – a safe and secure way to connect, share, and own digital experiences.

The Soneium mainnet went live last month, taking the first giant step towards its vision of a world where technology transcends boundaries and empowers everyone to collaborate and innovate.

Fireblocks: Toward an Ecosystem Ready for Institutional Adoption

Over the years, Fireblocks has been helping companies and organizations bridge the Web2 and Web3 gap by helping create blockchain a space ready for institutional adoption.

At the heart of Fireblocks is security – the most crucial aspect of adoption that traditional institutions consider when jumping into new technology.

Through its Soneium integration, Fireblocks is securing Sony's Web3 push and paving the way for new security standards for Web3 adoption among institutions around the world.