KEY POINTS Soneium leverages the OP Stack and Superchain by Optimism Foundation

'Sonieum is built on the belief that technology should transcend boundaries': Sony BSL chairman

The testnet phase saw over 15 million active wallets created and 49.7 million transactions processed

Sony Block Solutions Labs (Sony BSL) today announced the mainnet launch of Soneium, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain scaling solution that attracts and retains talented creators, developers, and innovators around blockchain technology.

Sony BSL, a Sony Group company established to innovate network infrastructure and blockchain technology, designed Soneium to become the foundational layer of the next internet, creating a decentralized, user-first ecosystem that breaks down the barriers for entrants into the Web3 space.

What is Soneium?

Soneium is a public blockchain that leverages the OP Stack and Superchain developed by Optimism Foundation. It is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to innovate, collaborate, and bring their blockchain ideas to life.

The Soneium chain also seeks to flip the narrative by effectively bridging the Web2 and Web3 gap by prioritizing intuitive designs and simplified blockchain interactions in a landscape that's often dampened by technical complexities.

By joining the Optimism's Superchain to expand our ecosystem, Soneium benefits from:



🔒 Shared security powered by Ethereum

🤝 Seamless interoperability with other OP Chains

⚙️ Atomic composability unlocking multichain apps



With the OP Stack, we're empowering creators

"Sonieum is built on the belief that technology should transcend boundaries and empower everyone to innovate and collaborate. At Sony Block Solutions Labs, we're proud to drive the development of a platform that redefines how people interact with the internet, creating new possibilities for communities and creators worldwide," Jun Watanabe, Sony BSL chairman, said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

"By simplifying blockchain interactions through intuitive platforms and real-world applications, Soneium empowers creators and users alike to embrace the next era of the internet. From protecting intellectual property to fostering global fan engagement, we're making it easier for anyone to innovate and connect in meaningful ways," said Sota Watanabe, director of Sony BSL.

Sony Entertainment and Sony Music will be the first subsidiaries to build onchain, marking a giant leap in Sony's digital innovation strategy.

Fireblocks will enable developers to secure, automate, and scale their Web3 business on Soneium, including securing treasury funds, deploying and protecting token contracts, automating their operations, and embedding MPC wallets directly into their app!



Start… pic.twitter.com/961AqmKGU4 — Soneium 💿 (@soneium) November 19, 2024

Key Features of Soneium

Soneium was built for both creators and regular users – all with the mission of going mainstream for a Web3 world that's more inclusive, accessible, and creative for all.

In the first three months of the testnet phase, Soneium already logged over 15 million active wallets and nearly 50 million transactions processed, signaling huge potential for mass adoption. The ecosystem's key features include:

Developer-friendly for all types of decentralized app (dApp) builders, such as in gaming, finance, music, entertainment, and more

Promising initiatives such as the Soneium Spark program that supports developers with funding

Collaborative partnerships with some of the industry's major projects, such as Chainlink and Alchemy

Comprehensive Web3 package – from basic infrastructure to application layer

Seamless web connection that accelerates Web3 onboarding

Anyone can build – promoting a collaborative environment

We are thrilled to announce that the selection process for the Soneium Spark incubation program has been completed, and all the WINNERS are selected!



Each project will begin its incubation with over 30 partners, gaining expert guidance in marketing, business development

Through tools like Sony Group-led NFT-based Fan Marketing Platform by SNFT Inc. and the Soneium Spark incubator, creators' rights are protected and fan interaction is enhanced at the same time, enabling seamless participation from around the world and across digital and real worlds.

Soneium's mainnet launch comes at a breakthrough period in Sony's journey as its market momentum – share price hit an all-time high at the end of 2024 – and blockchain innovation align perfectly to shape the future of Web3 and set a new standard in the industry.