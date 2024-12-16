Happiness sparks are those moments that light up your life, whether it's the smile that appears every time a certain song plays or the joy that fills you when you reunite with an old friend. These sparks shouldn't be left to chance—they should be cultivated intentionally.

In today's fast-paced world, where challenges and setbacks are common, we need these moments of joy more than ever to help us thrive.

Scott Mautz, trainer and LinkedIn Learning instructor, explores this idea in his book 'The Mentally Strong Leader,' acknowledging that some days, finding those sparks can feel difficult. He explains that mental strength and discipline are key to adopting the perspectives and making the choices that can bring joy, even when negative emotions threaten to take over, as per CNBC report.

The most mentally resilient persons rely on five powerful mantras, which act as bursts of strength, sparking happiness and helping them navigate even the most challenging days.

These five mantras offer simple yet powerful tools to help you build tenacity and cultivate happiness in your everyday life.

1. Focus on What You Still Have

In times of adversity, it's natural to focus on what's been lost—whether it's time, money, or a sense of identity after a setback. For example, maybe a work project went wrong, leaving you feeling like you've wasted time and resources. Or perhaps you lost a friendship when someone moved away, or if you are struggling with a job loss.

However, shifting your focus to what you still have can make a world of difference. Practicing gratitude has been shown to improve overall well-being. Even in tough situations, you might find reasons to be grateful—valuable lessons learned, quality time spent with loved ones, or the chance to explore new places.

2. Accept the Imperfections of Your Journey

When things don't go as planned, it's easy to get stuck in a negative loop, doubting your decisions and feeling frustrated. However, life is full of unexpected twists and turns, and the journey is rarely perfect.

Instead of fixating on what went wrong, try to embrace the imperfections and focus on overcoming the obstacles. Think of a past accomplishment that made you proud. Chances are, it didn't come without challenges, but those challenges were part of what made the success so rewarding.

3. Embrace Acceptance, Not Avoidance

When you're feeling frustrated, hearing someone tell you to "just let it go" can often make you feel even more upset. The truth is, ignoring your feelings or trying to suppress them isn't the answer.

Instead, try telling yourself, "Let it be." This approach, known as cognitive acceptance, can help you move through difficult emotions without getting stuck in them. By accepting your emotions, you create the space to focus on what's next and take productive steps forward.

4. Keep the Big Picture in Mind

Setbacks can often feel overwhelming, especially when we lose perspective and see small challenges as much bigger than they are. In these moments, remind yourself: "Big picture, small step."

By putting a setback in the context of the bigger picture, it can shrink in size and become more manageable. Identifying even one small step to take can help you regain a sense of progress and positivity, making it easier to move forward and stay focused on your goals.

5. Reframe Adversity as Opportunity

Inspired by the ABC model in cognitive behavioral therapy, this mantra reminds you that adversity doesn't always lead to negative outcomes.

The way you respond to challenges determines the result, not the challenge itself. For example, after a disappointing job interview, you can either see it as a complete failure or view it as a valuable learning opportunity. What matters most is how you choose to respond and what you learn from the experience.

"I'll Be Happy When..." is a Trap

It's easy to get caught up in the mindset that happiness is something you'll find once you reach a certain milestone—like getting a promotion or making more money. But in the meantime, you may miss out on the joy of the present moment.

Mentally strong people practice "grindfulness." This practice combines gratitude and mindfulness, encouraging you to find joy in the small moments, even during challenging times. By appreciating what's good in the world around you now, you can experience happiness every day.