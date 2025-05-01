When Paula Shochet began offering art classes out of a small studio in 2020, it wasn't a business plan. What began as a personal passion project during a period of personal struggle has, five years later, blossomed into Paula's Art Studio & Gallery.

Tucked in the small city of Trenton, Miss Paula's weekly classes have become a staple for families, particularly for homeschooling households seeking enrichment. But beyond paint brushes and canvases, the studio has evolved into something deeper: a nurturing space where personal development and artistic exploration walk hand-in-hand. "I love teaching," she says. "At first, I didn't really know what I was doing. I learned as I went along. But what I did know was how much I cared about helping people grow through creativity, kids especially."

Through Paula's Art Studio, Miss Paula teaches young people ages seven to 12 through structured weekly classes, many of whom come from homeschool backgrounds, including neurodivergent students and those facing emotional or behavioral challenges. "Art has this incredible ability to meet people where they are," states Miss Paula. "No matter your background, your challenges, or your strengths, art has something to offer. I've seen kids on the spectrum not only grow in their skills but in their confidence and behavior too."

Every lesson Miss Paula designs carries both structure and relevance. May, for instance, brings themed projects tied to Mother's Day and Memorial Day. She weaves in techniques, such as how to use lines to construct any drawing, while also fostering a sense of purpose. For Earth Day, her students made suncatchers from recycled materials, discussing the three R's: reduce, reuse, and repurpose. "It's not just about painting," she emphasizes. "It's about learning to see the world differently, to think differently, to care. And we have fun doing it."

Some of Miss Paula's proudest moments come when students share their artwork that has won local competitions or become cherished holiday decorations in their homes. "Parents excitedly tell me: 'We don't buy decorations anymore. Our home is filled with the art from your classes,'" she shares. "That's when I know I'm making a real difference, and that is where my pride lies."

Over the years, some students have been with her from the very beginning. Now older, they urged her to start a new Monday class just for them. "I had to make a class for advanced students," she said. "They didn't want to stop coming to learn more through creativity. And I couldn't say no." One young girl waited two years, eagerly counting down until she turned seven, to finally attend the studio. "That's the real reward for me," Miss Paula says. "When they're that excited to come here. When it matters that much to them."

Miss Paula has created a deeply engaging teaching method. Originally from Romania, she began to develop her approach by observing her children's kindergarten teachers after moving to the United States. Over time, she refined her lessons into step-by-step tutorials that blend foundational instruction with imagination and fun.

Whether it's a breakdown of how curved and straight lines become animals or using glue guns and mixed media in a safe and structured way, Miss Paula ensures every child is both learning and engaged. "I aim to build trust, especially for more hesitant students," she explains.

Monthly 'Mommy and Me' classes bring parents into the creative fold, and Miss Paula also runs adult workshops and a summer career camp for high school students. The camp, which draws 15 to 20 teens each year, gives older students a chance to explore artistic expression through larger canvas paintings and independent project choices.

Now, five years in, Miss Paula is preparing for a new era. She's building a guesthouse on her property that will serve as a dedicated art studio. The move promises greater flexibility, more class options, and space for deeper creativity. Eventually, she hopes to document her journey in a book, sharing her experience as an immigrant, a self-taught teacher, and an arts entrepreneur who built something meaningful from the ground up.

"There's so much I've learned, not just about art, but also people, resilience, and the power of teaching. If sharing my story helps someone else find their way, that would be a beautiful next chapter," she concludes. For now, Paula Shochet continues doing what she does best: opening doors for people through art, one paint stroke at a time.