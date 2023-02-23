KEY POINTS The footage from the camera in the adjacent room showed him giving the duo a thumbs-up

Yuniesky Ramirez-Martinez was a new hire at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School in suburban Miami

He remained held Wednesday on a $40,000 bond

A 37-year-old Florida high school coach was arrested for leading two 16-year-old students to allow him to video-record them performing a sexual act inside a classroom then attempted to blackmail one of them into having sex with him.

Yuniesky Ramirez-Martinez, a new hire and security monitor at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School in suburban Miami, reportedly approached the teenagers on Valentine's Day, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 6.

After asking dirty questions, the 6-foot-5 athletics coach, who was also a security monitor, brought them to a classroom with a filming camera to "do whatever they want." The coach then took them to another room, asked them to "do it" — and stood there filming them through a two-way window as they started performing a sex act, the warrant reportedly stated.

The footage from the camera in the adjacent room showed him giving the duo a thumbs-up and even giving one a fist bump, the warrant added.

The following day, Ramirez-Martinez approached one of the teens, telling her that she needed to be with someone with more experience since he attempted to persuade her to have the same sex act on him. He continued harassing her when she declined his offer — bragging that he liked minors, according to the warrant.

The girl finally stepped forward and reported him when he threatened to lie to the other teen she had been with unless she gave in to his advances, the New York Post reported, citing the warrant. The names of the teenagers were not publicly released.

Ramirez-Martinez was arrested Monday. A photo of him smiling was released by cops in Doral. He was charged with an offense against students by authority figures, solicitation of a child to engage in an act that constitutes sexual battery by a custodial authority and promoting a sexual performance by a child. According to the records, he remained held Wednesday on a $40,000 bond.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez called Ramirez-Martinez "extremely dangerous." "This is somebody who's victimizing students, who's preying on them, taking advantage of students who are in a unique age in their life hormonally, dealing with the pressure of social media, the pressure of different relationships," he told NBC 6.

He also called the accused "an authority figure" who was supposed to teach, coach and "guide these young men and women into the next phase of life."

Instead of doing so, Ramirez-Martinez was "taking advantage of them," and "for us, it gets no worse than that," Lopez claimed. "Within his first few weeks on the job, he's already committing several felonies." The police chief added, "So we're glad to put people like this in jail."

Meanwhile, the school told NBC 6 that the staffer "was immediately terminated as an employee" and "has NOT been on school grounds since the initial report."