A Florida man was arrested for impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent after attempting to detain two men during a fake traffic stop. José Juan Lopez, 23, stands accused of pulling over the victims' vehicle last week and demanding they show him their identification and immigration status.

The victims, two Latino men, grew suspicious of Lopez's behavior and managed to drive off before calling 911. Lopez, who was reportedly wearing pajama pants and a backwards hat, claimed to be an ICE agent, but the victims noted that legitimate officers typically do not operate in such attire.

Major Ruben Romero from the Martin County Sheriff's Office told WFLX of West Palm Beach that Lopez was likely targeting individuals he suspected of being undocumented. "They obviously knew something was up," Romero said, referencing the victims' doubts about Lopez's identity.

Lopez was arrested after failing to turn the situation around, falsely claiming he was the one threatened with deportation by the victims. After further investigation, authorities charged him with impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. Lopez has a criminal history, including charges of child abuse, battery, and violation of probation, among others. He is currently being held at the Martin County Jail with a $2,500 bond.

Lopez's arrest adds to a growing number of incidents where individuals have been caught impersonating law enforcement officers. Back on February 27, 47-year-old Steven Donovan was arrested in Orlando for posing as a Homeland Security officer to search an apartment complex for undocumented individuals.

Donovan allegedly carried a handgun while demanding access to an apartment, claiming he was conducting an immigration investigation. Police later discovered his identification was a security license application, not a law enforcement credential.

Similarly, in Philadelphia, a Temple University student was arrested after attempting to impersonate an ICE officer to gain access to a campus residence hall. The student, along with two other individuals, wore shirts labeled "Police" and "ICE" in an effort to gain entry, though they were denied by campus security. The student was placed on interim suspension while authorities continue their investigation.

Impersonating a federal officer is a serious crime. Under 18 U.S. Code § 912, anyone who falsely assumes or pretends to be a federal official, or who uses any badge, identification, or uniform of a federal officer with the intent to deceive, can face penalties. The penalty for this offense can include up to 3 years in prison, a fine, or both, depending on the severity of the case.

Originally published on Latin Times