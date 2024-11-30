Florida authorities announced a collection of 37 gold coins that had been stolen from an 18th Century shipwreck and valued at around $1 million were recovered. A professional treasure hunter has been charged with dealing in stolen property in connection with the case, with the theft having taken place in 2015.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission called the recovery a "major milestone in a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of these priceless historical artifacts." The coins will be returned to their "rightful custodians," the agency said.

The coins were being transported by the Spanish Treasure Fleet in the year 1715 before a hurricane sunk the convoy, comprised of 11 ships filled with treasure from the continent. According to CBS News, the shipwreck gave Florida's Treasure Coast its current name.

Schmitt had talked to the outlet back when he made the discovery along with members of his family business, Booty Salvage. "It's definitely a passion. You gotta want to do this," Schmitt said back then, highlighting that most of what they found were beer cans, lead sinkers and bullets.

Overall, the company found 101 gold coins worth around $4.5 million. 51 were reported and adjudicated, but another 50 were not and stolen, leading authorities to launch an investigation for them. Schmitt was then linked to the illegal sale of multiple of those coins between 2023 and 2024.

Authorities recovered the coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions, FWC said. There are 13 stolen coins that have yet to be found. "This case underscores the importance of safeguarding Florida's rich cultural heritage and holding accountable those who seek to profit from its exploitation," FWC Investigator Camille Soverel said.

The coins had been minted in Lima, currently the capital of Peru, between the late 17th Century and the early 18th.The treasure that sunk off of Florida's coast is estimated to be valued at $400 million. Ever since, people have been searching the area for treasures for centurie.s