A Florida lawn care professional was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight after getting into an argument with a postal worker over a vehicle's parking position.

Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man with "upper body trauma" at a home on Tanagerlake Road.

The man, 29-year-old Jacob Whitaker, was pronounced dead at the scene, WFLA-TV reported. Whitaker was a professional lawn care worker.

The stabbing occurred after an argument between Whitaked and a postal worker escalated, according to authorities,

The Sheriff's office reported that the fight began over how a vehicle was parked on Tanagerlake Road.

"Our detectives are working tirelessly to uncover the circumstances behind this tragic incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We urge anyone with information to come forward, as we are committed to seeking justice for this individual."

No arrests have been made thus far, and officials have not identified the postal worker to the public.

"We are shocked and saddened by this violence and have nothing more to add, as it is currently under investigation," Lecia Hall with the United States Postal Service said in a statement to WFTS-TV.