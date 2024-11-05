Florida voters failed to secure enough support to pass an amendment to the State Constitution that would have legalized recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years and older.

Despite more than 5.3 million Floridians voting yes compared with 4.3 million voting no, Amendment 3 failed to reach the 60% threshold that would have legalized recreational user of the drug, according to reporting by WFLA.

It marks a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who tried to keep it off the ballot earlier this year then urged voters not to support it at the ballot box. Just last week, DeSantis held a press briefing to make a last-minute push against the amendment.

"We have safe and regulated and legal marijuana under our medical program in Florida, and there are almost a million Floridians who have these medical marijuana cards," he said, before adding that he was certain not all of the card carries have "debilitating illnesses."

An unlikely supporter of legalizing pot in the state was former President Donald Trump.

This story was originally published by Latin Times