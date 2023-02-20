KEY POINTS A Florida woman, 24, pulled out a gun and loaded it at a McDonald's drive-through Thursday

She was initially not given a free cookie because employees did not ask her about a reward program

The woman later denied pulling out the gun or making threats with the weapon

A Florida woman allegedly pulled out a gun at a McDonald's drive-through last week after the establishment's employees did not provide her with a cookie, according to court documents.

Amari Hendricks is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and a count of improper exhibition of a firearm, among other charges, in connection to the incident that occurred Thursday, an arrest report obtained by Law & Crime showed.

The 24-year-old argued with employees of a McDonald's located along Florida State Road 434 while going through the branch's drive-through that morning, police said.

Hendricks, described as "yelling and irate" at the time, maintained that she was entitled to a free cookie because an employee did not ask her about a reward program, according to the documents.

She ended up receiving a cookie but allegedly continued to argue and even pulled out a gun.

"Once Hendricks grabs the handgun, [the manager] sees Hendricks insert a magazine into the handgun and rack the slide," police said.

The manager, who heard Hendricks chamber a round into the pistol, feared for her life and backed out of the drive-through until she was out of sight, she claimed.

Another employee standing in the drive-through window area saw Hendricks point the gun toward the window, and he "was able to see down the barrel of the firearm," according to authorities.

The employee does not believe the weapon was pointed directly at anyone, and the manager also noted that she did not remember Hendricks making any threats to her.

The McDonald's employees attempted to lock up the store, but Hendricks was allegedly able to enter through the front door because another employee did not lock it properly.

"Hendricks then grabs [the second employee] by his left arm, forces him out of the business, and begins to strike him multiple times," police said.

The encounter left the second employee with multiple scratches to his face and neck, according to officers.

Hendricks later told police in a post-Miranda rights interview about her issue of not being given a cookie, and she admitted to owning a gun.

She also acknowledged having her gun on her during the physical encounter with the second employee, which she said was a "tussle," police claimed.

However, Hendricks denied pulling out her pistol or making threats with it.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed Hendricks "holding a dark colored object similar to the shape of a firearm in her right hand, and inserting something into the apparent firearm with her left hand," police said.

It also showed her waving around the gun.

Authorities discovered Hendricks' handgun on the driver's side floorboard of her vehicle.

Hendricks asserted she always kept the weapon unloaded without a magazine, but police found it loaded.

"Hendricks said she does not know why the firearm was loaded with a magazine in it when we found it," officers wrote.