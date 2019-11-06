Ford (F) has reimagined the Mustang muscle car with an all-electric design that was revealed at the SEMA show on Tuesday. The new Mustang Lithium was developed in partnership with Webasto and is next in a line of vehicles that Ford plans to electrify going forward.

“Ford has made no secret of the fact that we are electrifying our most popular nameplates,” Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product development and purchasing officer said. “This one-off Mustang prototype is a great opportunity for us, together with Webasto, to showcase to our customers what a new electrified powertrains can do for performance in a car they already know and love.”

Power for the Mustang prototype comes from an 800-volt, ultra-high-performance battery pack that works to develop 900 horsepower and 1,000 pounds-per-feet of torque. A Phi-Power dual-core electric motor and duel power inverters are also integrated into the powertrain along with EVDrive Technology that Ford said can discharge a megawatt of electrical energy.

In a design twist, Ford outfitted the Mustang Lithium with a manual transmission – a drag-strip Calimer-version of the Getrag MT82 six-speed transmission – that has billet internal components to handle the full 1,000 pounds-per-feet of torque produced. Four driving modes are offered on the vehicle including, valet, sport, track, and beast.

The Mustang Lithium also incorporates custom carbon fiber body components, a 1-inch lowered stance, and 20-inch staggered fitting forged wheels that drive power to the ground. The power system has been developed for greater power and less heat generation as well as more electrical forces.

The electric car also features a Track Handling Pack, Brembo six-piston front brakes that were taken from the design of the Mustang Shelby GT350R, side splitters, and a rear diffuser. Webasto supplied the hood with see-through polycarbonate windows.

Charging takes place with the TurboCord portable charger or TurboDX charging solution.

Shares of Ford stock were down 0.78% as of 2:25 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Photo: Ford Motor Company