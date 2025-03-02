Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has thrown his hat into the ring for New York City mayor, launching a bid for a political comeback after resigning the governorship in disgrace in 2021.

In a 17-minute video, Cuomo decried the current state of the city and said that New York needed leadership to tackle problems such as homelessness and crime.

"The first step toward solving a problem is having the strength, having the courage, to recognize it and we know that today our New York City is in trouble," Cuomo said. "The city just feels threatening, out of control and in crisis. These conditions exist not as an act of God, but rather as an act of our political leaders—or more precisely, the lack of intelligent action by many of our political leaders."

Cuomo had a long tenure in New York politics before resigning amidst a sexual harassment scandal. New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report that found Cuomo had harassed 11 women. The allegations included groping women in a variety of ways, kissing them, and making inappropriate comments, such as telling a woman he needed a girlfriend who "could handle pain."

Cuomo has denied wrongdoing in the incidents, according to Politico, claiming political enemies manufactured the allegations.

During his video statement, Cuomo did not address the sexual harassment allegations. Rather, he spoke broadly of mistakes: "Did I always do everything right in my years of government service? Of course not," he said in the video. "Would I do some things differently knowing what I know now? Certainly. Did I make mistakes? Some painfully? Definitely."

Cuomo joins a crowded field of Democrats who intend to challenge current New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Adams is politically vulnerable after President Trump's justice department dropped corruption charges against him.

