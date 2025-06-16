Social media users are ridiculing President Donald Trump and Fox News after the network was accused of adding fake applause sounds to footage of the President's military parade last weekend.

Users pointed out that footage of Trump's remarks during the event which aired on Fox News was accompanied by applause sounds that didn't sound correct for the setting. Furthermore, they pointed out that the footage of the same point in the event aired on other networks, such as PBS, was not accompanied by the same cheering.

"Sound engineers pointing out in the comments that the applause is from an indoor audience on an outdoor event," wrote one user who reposted the video on Bluesky.

Sound engineers pointing out in the comments that the applause is from an indoor audience on an outdoor event💀 — LorennaCleary.bsky.social (@lorennacleary.bsky.social) 2025-06-16T02:37:57.352Z

"I guess they had to help him out. The entire day was a fiasco. Too embarrassing," commented one user.

I guess they had to help him out. The entire day was a fiasco. Too embarrassing. — (@mariagambrelli.bsky.social) 2025-06-16T15:04:53.978Z

"No need to be a sound engineer (although I dabble) It's Trump, the place was empty, in an outside venue. Where is the reverb coming from?" said another.

No need to be a sound engineer (although I dabble) It’s Trump, the place was empty, in an outside venue. Where is the reverb coming from? — Marco Mario Strada (@conticreative.net) 2025-06-16T05:58:45.815Z

"Fake hair, fake tan, fake teeth, fake news, fake marriage... everything about the festering boil named Donald Trump is fake," wrote a third.

Fake hair, fake tan, fake teeth, fake news, fake marriage... everything about the festering boil named Donald Trump is fake. — PISSED OFF GRANNY (@ifht.bsky.social) 2025-06-16T14:59:13.623Z

Users on X also took to the comments of a repost to mock both the President and the network for "sweetening the crowd".

"If you need anymore motivation in learning how deceptive Fox News is in fluffing Trump, this phony applause track they added to Trump's dismal 'perade' tells you all you need to know. #MondayMotivation," said one user.

If you need anymore motivation in learning how deceptive Fox News is in fluffing Trump, this phony applause track they added to Trump’s dismal ‘perade’ tells you all you need to know.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/VT0xCtW85m — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) June 16, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times