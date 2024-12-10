A brush fire, dubbed the Franklin Fire, has spread along the eastern half of Malibu causing an evacuation for students at Pepperdine University.

Fanned by powerful Santa Ana winds, the flames spread so rapidly that Pepperdine University, a private school located in Malibu, was ordered to evacuate along with 6,000 residents who reside in the region, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Users on X shared images of the Franklin Fire.

"Worried about the students at Pepperdine University," said commenter, Stephanie in a published X post. "I hope the admin knows what they're doing. Sheltering in place at the library looks insane."

Cece Woods shared scene from near the Tim Hortons on the Pepperdine campus.

KTTV-TV, also shared content of the blaze while students watched.

"Pepperdine University students watch the #FranklinFire burn #Malibu from inside the campus' buildings," said the news outlet in an X post.

Along with the university, about 2,000 surrounding structures are affected by the mandatory evacuation order.

Firefighters used aircraft to drop water to quell the blaze, CBS News reported.

As of 3 a.m. local time, the fire has not been contained and burned more than 1,822 acres near S. Malibu Canyon Road and Station Boundary. It threatened the Malibu Pier area and structures along Malibu Knolls Road and Sweetwater Canyon., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

The brush fire started Monday at around10:50 pm and is currently under investigation.