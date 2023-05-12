KEY POINTS A sequel to "Freaky Friday" is in the works after two decades

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are expected to reprise their roles

"Freaky Friday" was released in 2003 and grossed $160 million globally

A sequel to Disney's blockbuster film "Freaky Friday" is in the works.

The 2003 original movie, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as the mother-daughter duo Anna Coleman and Tess Coleman who wake up one Friday to discover that they've swapped bodies, is getting a second installment after two decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 69-year-old Academy Award-winning actress and 36-year-old "Mean Girls" star are expected to reprise their roles. Elyse Hollander will reportedly write the script for the sequel.

Interestingly, Curtis and Lohan's "Freaky Friday" — directed by Mark Waters from a script by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon — wasn't the first film adaptation under Walt Disney Pictures. But it was the most successful, grossing a total of $160 million globally, per THR.

Based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel, the production company released a film of the same name in 1976 which starred Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster and became one of the pioneers of the body-swap genre. Another adaption was made in 1995 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.

Rumors started speculating of Curtis and Lohan's reunion when the former posted a throwback photo of them in February along with the caption, "It's Friday. I'm just [saying]! Freaky fingers crossed!" To which the latter responded with a crossed fingers emoji, along with heart eyes and two hands up.

Days later, the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star addressed her post, telling Variety at the 34th Producers Guild Awards that a sequel was bound to happen.

"It's going to happen. Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you [at] this moment and saying, 'Of course, it's going to happen.' It's going to happen," Curtis said.

The former co-stars also hinted at the second installment during an interview with The New York Times, published Wednesday, in celebration of "Freaky Friday's" 20th anniversary.

"As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends,' people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday,'" she said. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

Meanwhile, Lohan said, "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."