KEY POINTS Jamie Lee Curtis jokingly asked if she really kissed Michelle Yeoh after winning a SAG Award

Curtis said she loves her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-star

In her acceptance speech, Curtis said she accepted the project after she learned Yeoh would be part of the film

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her new accolade by kissing her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-star Michelle Yeoh.

On Sunday, Curtis won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role during the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The actress won for her role in the sci-fi adventure film.

Before going up the stage to accept her award, Curtis hugged Yeoh before holding her face and kissing her on the lips. Yeoh then cheered as Curtis walked toward the stage to give her acceptance speech.

"I kissed her? Did I really kiss her?" Curtis jokingly asked Entertainment Tonight backstage during the ceremony. "I love Michelle Yeoh. We love each other. We fell in love with each other. She's married. I met her husband in England, he's lovely. I also have a husband."

While giving her acceptance speech, Curtis got emotional as she paid tribute to her parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh and spoke about her passion for acting.

"I'm wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother," she said before jokingly adding, "They hated each other by the way, at the end of the whole thing."

Curtis added that despite how her parents' marriage ended, she and her sister were born from love. She recalled her mother and father "having nothing" before they turned into "monstrous stars" in Hollywood.

"My parents were actors and I married an actor. I love actors. I love acting. I love the job we get to do," Curtis continued. "I love being a part of a crew. I love being a part of a cast. I love what we do with each other. It's such a beautiful job."

She added, "And I know that so many people in our industry who are actors don't get to do this job and you look at nights like this and think, 'Is that ever going to be possible for me?' And I know you look at me and think 'nepo baby,' that's why she's there and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing."

Curtis then shared that despite being told that it was a "weird movie," she took on "Everything Everywhere All at Once" after learning that Yeoh was part of the cast.

"Michelle Yeoh, I love you. I love you. I love you. I love you," Curtis said.

She concluded her acceptance speech by mentioning their characters Deirdre (Curtis) and Evelyn (Yeoh), who have several versions in alternate universes in the film.

"Thank you for Deirdre. For all the Deirdres. For all the Evelyns and Deirdres in the world, we love you. We see you. We feel you. We are you. We're here together. God bless you!" she said.

Yeoh later won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, while co-star Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian actor to win the supporting actor category.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" also won the coveted best ensemble statue.

Earlier this year, Curtis got her first Academy Award nomination for her performance in the Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert-directed film.

"It was a shocking morning. Unexpected and delightful," Curtis told People of her nomination last month.