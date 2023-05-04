KEY POINTS "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" has a worldwide gross of $480,481,773

"Moment of Contact" is the perfect choice for those into extraterrestrial encounters

Brendan Fraser returned to the Hollywood scene in "The Whale"

Let your week be filled with amazing films and shows. Take a break from the busy world and binge-watch these must-watch pieces with your family and friends.

No need to spend time scrolling for possible shows to watch, we made everything easy for you by listing here the top 10 movies and television shows in the United States, according to JustWatch streaming charts.

Movies

10.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Film this year. It is also clear that the movie managed to exceed expectations and become a box office and critical hit with a worldwide gross of $480,481,773.

The success of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is attributed to its great story and characters. The movie balances its comedic elements with heartfelt moments, creating a compelling narrative that is sure to captivate viewers. When Puss in Boots finds out that he has burned through eight out of his nine lives due to his desire for adventure, he launches a mission to restore them through the mythical Last Wish.

You can buy or rent "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Apple TV and Google Play.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" gathered a 95% positive rating from professional critics.

9.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" features five protagonists who are unexpectedly sucked into the Quantum Realm. In there, they encounter different scenarios involving the people, ruler, as well as their mission to get answers. They are forced to confront their enemy to survive. Not only the protagonists but also the villain's character contribute to the show's thrilling ride.

Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will be available for streaming on Disney+ on May 17.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It accumulated an average of 47% positive reviews from professional critics.

8.

"Moment of Contact"

In this documentary film about extraterrestrial encounters that occurred in 1996 – the people of Varginha, Brazil, claimed to have witnessed unknown creatures and a UFO crash. It was the time when three young girls reported seeing a 4-foot-tall being with a large head and huge red eyes.

Buy or rent "Moment of Contact" on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play and Vudu.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It gathered an average of 93% positive reviews from the audience.

7.

"The Whale"

One thing to look out for in this film is Brendan Fraser's return to the Hollywood scene. He plays a 600-pound online writing instructor, landing him an Oscar win for the best actor category.

"The Whale" shows the life of Charlie, Fraser's character, who has been confined inside his apartment, living unhealthily while contemplating his past faults and experiences. To reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Charlie consistently tries to make things right.

You can buy or rent it online at Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Redbox, or Vudu.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "The Whale" received a total of 64% positive reviews from professional critics.

6.

"Draft Day"

A drama film that tackles the life story of Sonny Weaver Jr., the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Despite the most awaited NFL draft day, Sonny can't seem to focus solely on it since he has other things on hand. The torture between his responsibility to save football in Cleaveland by building a perfect line of players and his personal life challenges are among the things he needs to overcome.

"Draft Day" is currently available for streaming on HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, DIRECTV and Cinemax Amazon Channel.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It got 60% positive reviews from professional critics.

5.

"Evil Dead"

This 2013 film is a reboot of Sam Raimi's 1981 classic horror "The Evil Dead." The plot revolves around five characters who head to a remote cabin. The discovery of a forbidden book leads them to a series of intense evil happenings. Watch how they try to survive and save their lives from the demons living in the woods.

You can download and stream "Evil Dead" on DIRECTV, Amazon Video, Vudu, Redbox, AMC on Demand, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Microsoft Store.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Evil Dead" gathered a total of 63% positive ratings from professional critics.

4.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated this year's Oscars by winning seven awards, including best picture, best actress, best director, best supporting actor and actress, best editing and best original screenplay.

The multiverse sci-fi comedy which made history in the Asian film industry stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Yeoh becomes the first Asian winner of the best actress category.

The story follows the mundane life of a Chinese immigrant and her family's declining laundromat. The bizarre interdimensional scenes and insane concepts pull the audience into the chaotic lives of the characters. From surprising transformation to ridiculous hot dog fingers, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" will lead you to a hilariously different storyline.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is available for streaming on HBO Go.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has a total of 94% positive ratings from professional critics.

3.

"Cocaine Bear"

A group of police, criminals, teenagers, and tourists find themselves trying to escape a 500-pound black bear in a Georgia forest when the animal goes on a murder spree after accidentally consuming a massive amount of cocaine. It is inspired by the 1985 event wherein a drug runner's plane crashed with missing cocaine ingested by a black bear.

You can stream "Cocaine Bear" on Peacock Premium. It is also available for purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, DIRECTV and AMC on Demand.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Cocaine Bear" has a total of 67% positive reviews from professional critics.

2.

"Ghosted"

The movie introduces us to Cole Turner, who extremely falls in love with Sadie Rhodes upon meeting her. Though Sadie does not reply to Cole's messages, Cole's love grows. He decides to pursue Sadie, the girl he only met once, and goes to London to track her. However, his life reaches its unexpected turn after arriving in the city – he gets kidnapped after being mistaken for a CIA operative known as "the Taxman."

This romantic action-comedy film stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. It is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It received a total of 27% positive reviews from professional critics.

1.

"Scream VI"

The latest installment in the "Scream" franchise, "Scream VI," follows the new generation of Woodsboro trying to survive and deal with their trauma as they head to New York City. It means forcing themselves to live normal lives until the masked murderer hunts them again.

The movie shows a series of interesting and clever ideas along the way, not to mention the gory deaths, which are somehow expected. This over-two-hour horror mystery film earned multiple 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards nominations. You can buy or rent "Scream VI" on Apple TV and Google Play Movies.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Scream VI" has a total of 76% positive ratings from professional critics.

TV Shows

10.

"Mrs. Davis"

The show "Mrs. Davis" is a Peacock series created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof and features a strong female protagonist Simone, played by Betty Gilpin, who is a nun fighting against an all-knowing AI system called Mrs. Davis. Her cowboy ex-boyfriend Wiley joins her on the mission to find the Holy Grail and destroy the AI.

This thrilling story follows Sister Simone as she takes on the seemingly impossible task of taking down this AI system. "Mrs. Davis" is available to stream on Peacock.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Mrs. Davis" has a total of 90% positive ratings from professional critics.

9.

"Beef"

"Beef" is a 10-episode dark comedy miniseries by Lee Sung Jin, released on Netflix in April 2023. It follows two strangers — Danny Cho and Amy Lau — who have an altercation involving road rage. As their feud escalates, it unravels their lives and relationships, as well as reveals secrets behind the scenes.

The show portrays a picture of Danny, a failing contractor with mental health struggles, and Amy, a businesswoman trying to sell her store. Through its darkly comedic and moving narrative, "Beef" explores how the lives of two very different people collide in unexpected ways. You can watch "Beef" on Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Beef" gathered a total of 98% positive reviews from professional critics.

8.

Succession

"Succession" has its unique style, with a cynical and sardonic tone that viewers must get used to. Its characters are seen as people you love to hate due to its dark humor. This long-running show showcases the dangers of generational wealth in an entertaining way. Overall, it is a show that is sharp and on point but also can be incredibly funny. "Succession" is currently available on HBO Max.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Succession" accumulated 95% positive ratings from professional critics.

7.

"Love & Death"

HBO Max's "Love & Death" is a crime series that follows the story of Candy Montgomery, an accused murderer who gets acquitted on grounds of self-defense. It promises an in-depth investigation into the complex relationships behind the brutal murder and explores how truth and justice can be elusive.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It has 63% positive ratings from professional critics.

6.

"Yellowjackets"

"Yellowjackets" is a Showtime series that premiered in 2021 and follows the stories of members of a female soccer team who crash in a Canadian forest while on their way to a national championship. It explores both their experiences during the crash and its violent aftermath, as well as how their lives have changed 25 years later. It is an exploration of horror, coming-of-age and psychological drama that shows a diverse group of characters facing a life-threatening situation.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It got a total of 98% positive ratings from professional critics.

5.

"Citadel"

Amazon Prime's "Citadel" is a sci-fi action series created by David Weil, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It focuses on two former spies from the global agency called "Citadel." Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Singh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas); both of their memories get wiped as they escape and lead new lives, but their past resurfaces when Mason is tracked down by one of his former colleagues. Together they embark on a mission to save the world while reigniting their relationship built on secrets. ​

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Citadel" gathered a total of 50% positive ratings from professional critics.

4.

"From"

"From" unveils the nocturnal creatures from the forest while the characters are trying to find a way out. They face sinister secrets hidden within the city walls as they strive to maintain their sanity and uncover the truth behind their captivity.

You can watch "From" streaming on fuboTV, DIRECTV, MGM Plus, Spectrum On Demand and Amazon Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "From" gathered a total of 96% positive ratings from professional critics.

3.

"Ted Lasso"

"Ted Lasso," developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, is a charming show about an underdog and inexperienced American coach navigating his way through the English Premier League. In the first season, we follow Ted and Coach Beard's struggle to gel with their new team and attempt to win the Premier League. Watch "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV Plus.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Ted Lasso" got a total of 92% positive ratings from professional critics.

2.

"Jury Duty"

"Jury Duty" is an 8-episode comedy series that follows the workings of a staged American jury trial through Ronald Gladden's point of view, who is unaware that the entire case is fake. This show takes it to another level with its plot twist that one man doesn't know what is actually going on.

"Jury Duty" streams on HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel and DIRECTV.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It has a total of 63% positive ratings from professional critics.

1.

"The Diplomat"

"The Diplomat," streaming on Netflix, is a series about avoiding war between the U.K. and Iran, which could involve other countries like the U.S. The show follows U.S. diplomat Kate Wyler, who is sent to London after a British aircraft carrier is attacked in the Persian Gulf by Iran.

The show uses political intrigue, bureaucracy, and national security to explore U.S. foreign policy and delicate diplomatic relationships. It examines the roles of lawyers, counselors, and law enforcement officers as they handle various cases.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "The Diplomat" earned a total of 88% positive ratings from professional critics.