Latin America's clean energy market is entering a historic growth phase, creating one of the most compelling investment opportunities of the decade. The region already generates 65 percent of its electricity from clean sources, and solar power is set to triple in market value from $6.6 billion in 2024 to $19.1 billion by 2033.

Amid this surge, Guatemala-based Reinerstrom has emerged as a platform uniquely positioned to connect global investors with high-yield, scalable solar projects across Central America and the Caribbean. With $5.5 million in assets under management, operations in five countries and a retention rate above 90 percent, the company is building a pipeline that reflects both regional ambition and global standards.

A Market Ready for Scale

Analysts project Latin America will add 165 gigawatts of net renewable capacity between 2023 and 2028, doubling available generation capacity. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile are already leaders in utility-scale solar, while smaller nations are opening their markets to private capital for the first time.

It is this opening that Frederick Gimpel, founder and CEO of Reinerstrom, saw as a once-in-a-generation entry point. "We're the only ones offering an alternative investment... from solar energy," says Gimpel. "Almost 92 percent of investors reinvest in the company. We have never ever missed a payment."

A Structure Built for International Investors

Reinerstrom operates through a dual-fund model: a U.S.-regulated fund for international credibility and a Panama-based vehicle for operational flexibility. "I wanted a US fund for the legal structure and protection it offers to everyone involved".

The company's footprint includes 55 solar farms in Guatemala, projects in Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Costa Rica, and a newly opened Houston office. This geographic reach allows the firm to match capital deployment with regions offering the most favorable conditions for yield and scale.

Beyond Solar: Building the Energy Infrastructure of the Future

While solar is the core driver, Reinerstrom's investment mandate extends to other high-impact energy technologies. "The fund is not chained to solar energy... I am trying to get the first small modular reactor into Central America... we have a letter of intent... for 200 megawatts to power the new developments in the pacific region in... El Salvador."

Energy storage is also in focus. "It's not generation but... storage, energy storage. I think that's the future," says Gimpel, noting that decentralized generation and storage could eliminate the need for traditional grid infrastructure within the next decade.

Unlocking Value in Undercapitalized Markets

Gimpel is outspoken about the untapped potential of Guatemala and similar economies. "If I could manage just to bring $1 billion dollars into Guatemala of US investments, we can... do roads, we can do trains, we can do everything."

For investors, these markets offer both the impact of funding clean energy and the upside of first-mover access in sectors that have been historically closed or overlooked. The company's model focuses on bankable projects, structured to meet international compliance while capitalizing on local cost advantages.

Positioned for Global Investors Seeking Growth and Impact

Reinerstrom is onboarding investors from America, Asi and Europe, expanding its investor base alongside its asset footprint. "This company just turned into a real multinational," says Gimpel. His ambitions include a second fund dedicated to infrastructure and even a private airport in Guatemala.

By combining the fundamentals of strong project finance with the agility to move where opportunities arise, Reinerstrom aims to be the investment bridge between Latin America's renewable energy expansion and the global capital market hungry for yield and impact.

Closing the Gap Between Opportunity and Capital

The coming decade could see Latin America's renewable capacity double, representing hundreds of billions in capital requirements. With $5.5 million already under management, a track record of investor retention, and a diversified pipeline from solar farms to nuclear feasibility, Reinerstrom is one of the few regional platforms with both the local expertise and the international structure to meet that demand.

As Gimpel puts it, "I just have a great team working hard every day for our investors" For investors eyeing the next frontier in clean energy, that work could be the bridge to one of the world's most promising growth stories.