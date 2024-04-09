French Beauty Brand L'Occitane Halts Hong Kong Trading Over Takeover
French beauty company L'Occitane on Tuesday halted trading of its Hong Kong-listed shares pending an announcement of a takeover, according to a company notice to the bourse.
The buyout would be a take-private deal jointly launched by US private equity giant Blackstone and L'Occitane's billionaire owner Reinold Geiger, Bloomberg reported.
The $5.55 billion Hong Kong-listed L'Occitane International rejected last September a buyout offer from Geiger's investment holding company, L'Occitane Group.
At the time, L'Occitane Group held more than 72 percent of L'Occitane International.
Bloomberg reported in February that Blackstone had been conducting preliminary due diligence for a potential bid for L'Occitane International.
Founded in France's southern region of Provence in 1976, the luxury cosmetics retailer went public in Hong Kong in 2010.
Its share price peaked in 2022 at HK$32.45 ($4.14), more than double its IPO price.
© Copyright AFP 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Social Media Supercharges South Korea's 'Politics Of Hatred'
-
Climate Pledges Of Big Firms 'Critically Insufficient': Report
-
Taiwan's Search Dogs Win Hearts In Search For Quake Victims
-
Trump, RNC Raise $65.6M To Bolster Campaign War Chest And Close Gap With Biden
-
Sanofi To Settle Around 4,000 Suits Over Zantac Cancer Allegations
-
Online Hate Sows Muslim Fears As India Votes
-
Costco Offers Weight-Loss Programs Including Ozempic, Wegovy
-
Diabetes Drug Shows Promise Against Parkinson's In Clinical Study
-
War-stranded Sudanese Find Solace In Saudi's 'Little Khartoum'
-
Despite Gains In Brazil, Forest Destruction Still 'Stubbornly' High: Report