French rapper MHD on Wednesday appealed a 12-year jail term handed down last month for the 2018 murder of a young man in Paris, his lawyer Antoine Vey said.

MHD, real name Mohamed Sylla, was sentenced on September 24 after the victim was rammed with a car before being set upon by a mob and stabbed to death.

Five of his fellow defendants were also jailed over the killing, receiving jail terms of between 10 and 18 years, over what prosecutors said was a fight between rival gangs.

Four of them have likewise appealed, while the other defendant is currently on the run, a source close to the case said.

Three other men were acquitted of the killing on the night of July 5 of Loic K, 23, run over by a Mercedes in Paris' tenth district.

The car was found burnt the following day in a parking lot.

Several witnesses placed Sylla at the scene of the crime. A local resident filmed the incident from his window, and the Mercedes was quickly identified as belonging to MHD.

Other witnesses identified him by his haircut or a sweatshirt by Puma -- for which he was a brand ambassador -- according to investigative reports seen by AFP.

He denies any involvement in the murder.

The pioneer of afro-trap -- a mix of hip-hop and African traditions -- MHD rose to fame after becoming a viral sensation in 2015.

The 29-year-old was charged with homicide in January 2019 and imprisoned. He was released after a year and a half in custody as investigations continued, and released a new album.

The prosecution had demanded he be slapped with an 18-year term.