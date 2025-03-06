10 Democrats joined Republicans in voting in favor of censuring Rep. Al Green for heckling President Donald Trump during his address to Congress this week, actions that led to his ejection from the chamber.

The decision illustrates Democrats' disagreements regarding the best way to oppose Trump and his policies. Other lawmakers opted to hold signs, walked out of the chamber or boycotted it altogether.

Al Green was removed from the chamber on Tuesday after loudly protesting Medicaid cuts. During Trump's speech, Green stood up, shook his cane, and shouted, "You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!"

His Republican colleagues drowned him out with chants of "U.S.A.!" as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned him to sit down. When Green refused, Vice President JD Vance signaled for his removal.

The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to censure Green, a significant rebuke of a member of Congress that, however, does not carry an explicit penalty. Overall, 224 lawmakers voted in favor of censuring him, with 198 Democrats voting against the measure.

Here is the full list of Democrats who voted to censure Al Green:

Ami Bera (California)

Ed Case (Hawaii)

Jim Costa (California)

Laura Gillen (New York)

Jim Himes (Connecticut)

Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania)

Marcy Kaptur (Ohio)

Jared Moskowitz (Florida)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington)

Tom Suozzi (New York)

Originally published on Latin Times