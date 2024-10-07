SHEERGARD®, a full-service provider of radome and concealment solutions, receives AS90100D certification after recently opening its first manufacturing facility in southeast New Hampshire. Founded late last year by serial entrepreneur Rajeev Singh, the company has emerged as a leader in defense and communication services. SHEERGARD® offers services worldwide, spanning product installation, maintenance, and environmental testing, to ensure its clients receive high-quality solutions capable of withstanding extreme environmental conditions. With the recent issuance of an AS90100D certification, SHEERGARD® is steadily expanding its manufacturing capabilities. The company hopes for more growth over the next year.

Rajeev Singh, a serial entrepreneur with expertise across manufacturing, aviation, and real estate development, was inspired to found SHEERGARD Composite Solutions in order to preserve a vital supply chain link in the U.S. defense industry. A globally recognized manufacturer disbanded its composite solutions business, responsible for producing radome and concealment solutions, creating a massive gap in the defense and communications product sector. Rajeev, who recognized the growing need for domestic production of these items, swiftly proposed SHEERGARD Composite Solutions as a potential remedy. The company has preserved the previous organization's experienced team and also evolved its product offerings to include the smallest 5G commercial infrastructure radomes (CIR) up to the largest air-supported mission critical radomes (MCR). This variety is unparalleled in the global market, positioning SHEERGARD® as a pioneer of products boasting best-in-class RF performance and excellent operational reliability.

SHEERGARD® was recently granted an AS90100D certification for the design, fabrication, and maintenance of radome structures. This certification was issued by DEKRA on September 13th, 2024, and lasts until 2027. The certification has been authenticated by Aerospace Registration Management Program certifying bodies like the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and ANSI National Accreditation Board, thus enabling SHEERGARD® to provide services worldwide. Rajeev credits his Vice President at SHEERGARD®, Chuck Hobbs, and Head of Quality, Sam Avila, for their pivotal role in getting the company certified to AS9100 Quality Management System in under eight months.

Outside of manufacturing and installing radome and concealment structures, SHEERGARD® provides several other offerings after product delivery to ensure clients unlock a product's full-service life. SHEERGARD®'s team has over 30 years of experience in RT design and analysis, structural modeling, environmental testing, and inspection and maintenance.

SHEERGARD® has a uniquely diverse product offering compared to others in the segment. The company provides mission-critical infrastructure, such as air-supported radomes, electromagnetic windows, and sandwich radomes. These concealment solutions are essential for protecting signal integrity and require relatively low maintenance throughout their life. SHEERGARD® also specializes in the development of 5G mmWave custom radomes, internet ground terminals, SatCom terminals, and other commercial infrastructure radomes. Compared to mission-critical counterparts, these radomes are key for urban applications and facilitating communication across multiple orbits.

With over 57,000 square feet at its Salem, New Hampshire, manufacturing facility, SHEERGARD® is quickly attracting its predecessor's clients, which mostly consist of American military entities as well as other global defense leaders. The company's rapid development was made possible by Rajeev's previous experience restructuring distressed companies and his vast professional network.

SHEERGARD®'s future is bright under its current leadership. Over the next five years, the company plans to enter adjacent markets with cutting-edge products its consumers need.