New Image Leasing, a furniture rental company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, has announced that it was acquired by Will Wilder, who will serve as its new CEO.

New Image Leasing was founded in 2008 by Chuck Green, an entrepreneur with almost 40 years of experience in the furniture business. It serves clients from its primary office and warehouse in Denver, as well as a branch in Kansas City, Kansas. Its service area covers most of Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Missouri, as well as several neighboring states in the Central and Mountain regions. Over the years, New Image Leasing has become one of the most trusted furniture rental businesses in these regions, thanks to its varied selection of high-end furniture, quick delivery times and exceptional customer service.

Wilder's acquisition of New Image Leasing was finalized in September 2023, and he immediately set to work on growing the business, honoring Chuck's effort in establishing the business and nurturing it to its current state.

Unlike many other business acquisitions, where the new owner replaces the entire leadership team, Wilder decided to retain Chuck's son, Cody Green, as vice president of operations. Cody has been with New Image Leasing for more than a decade, having joined the company more than a decade ago, when he was in high school.

"Cody is someone who has spent pretty much their entire teenage and adult life in the business, and I'm glad to have him aboard," Wilder says. "I believe he can do well in his role today and, hopefully, grow along with the business in the years to come. Both Cody and Chuck have a great reputation among our clients and industry competitors, and I look forward to learning from Cody, who I admire for his hard work and intense pride in the reputation that the company has built up largely through his own sweat equity."

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Wilder served as an infantry officer for four years, completing two deployments, one in Afghanistan and one across various Asian countries. After his service in the Marines, Wilder decided to take advantage of the U.S. government's continuing education program, as provided by the GI Bill. He went to business school at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he learned about entrepreneurship through acquisition, which allows young, aspiring entrepreneurs to get started by buying an established business.

After business school, Wilder realized that he wasn't quite ready to buy a business at the time, so he decided to work for a global consulting firm for five years. Early last year, he found New Image Leasing through a business broker, and he spent several weeks learning about the business. In June 2023, he made a formal offer and, after three months of negotiation and due diligence, the deal was completed.

Moving forward, Wilder is looking to expand New Image Leasing to more markets, and he is studying potential new locations that will widen its network into more states.

"Having just recently taken the reins of New Image Leasing, I am committed to learning as much as I can," Wilder says. "While the business has a wealth of institutional knowledge, it is also important that we codify these into a training manual or set of standard procedures, which will enable us to further scale the business by broadening its offerings and entering new geographies."