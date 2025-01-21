While it may have been President Donald Trump's inauguration day, it was his and First Lady Melania Trump's only son, Barron Trump, who stole the spotlight. With his striking looks, impressive height, and undeniable charisma, it's no surprise that many netizens are already dubbing him the "future president" of America.

Who Is Barron Trump?

The dashing 18-year-old Barron is the youngest of President Trump's children. He has been in the public eye, playing a crucial role in his father's successful bid for a second term in the White House, even receiving a heartfelt shoutout from the president during the inauguration event.

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron currently stands at an impressive 6'8", just an inch shorter than the famous NBA player LeBron James, who is 6'9".

According to USA Today, Barron graduated from the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17, 2024. He is now a student at New York University, breaking with family tradition, as his relatives typically attended Georgetown University or the University of Pennsylvania—both institutions known for their close ties to the Trump family.

While the President and Barron's older siblings have roots in either UPenn or GU, it is Jared Kushner, Barron's brother-in-law, who has established connections with NYU.

Barron Steals The Spotlight

Barron is said to have helped his father connect with young voters, a crucial factor in Trump's return to the White House. During the inauguration ceremony, the president praised his son, saying he contributed to the "youth vote."

"I have a very tall son named Barron... has anyone ever heard of him?" Trump said to the crowd, prompting Barron to rise to applause and wave as a seasoned leader would. He even gestured for the crowd to continue cheering.

"He knew the youth vote. We won the youth vote by 36 points. He was saying - 'Dad, you have to go out and do this one or that one'. We did a lot of them. He respects them all, he understood them very well," the president added.

In a viral moment from the event, Barron, dressed in a dark-tailored suit with an American flag lapel pin, stood confidently behind the podium bearing the presidential seal.

🚨BREAKING: Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron arrive at the U.S. Capitol ahead of his swearing-in.



pic.twitter.com/T89UK9LBdS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2025

His gesture of extending a handshake to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris did not go unnoticed, earning him praise online as a "man of class."

Conservative commentator Nick Sortor reacted on X, saying, "Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it."

During the ceremony, Barron was spotted smiling and clapping alongside tech billionaire Elon Musk, right at the center of Trump's circle of advisers.

Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris



This kid will be our President one day.



Bet on it. pic.twitter.com/wzT10qf7F0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

Another post on X commended how Barron was raised by the president and the first lady. "Barron Trump is so classy beyond his years...Great job raising him Prez Dad and Prez Mom ❤️"

Barron Trump is so classy beyond his years...



Great job raising him Prez Dad and Prez Mom ❤️ https://t.co/XCfvfbWRWp — Wendell Elento (@WendellElento) January 20, 2025

"He already looks ready," one X user said. "He will be president in the future, that is a guarantee. He's already manifesting it," another wrote.

"Look at our Future President – Barron is Powerful. He is going places," said a third user.

Undeniably, Barron Trump has captured public interest and admiration due to his impressive appearance and confident demeanor. Regardless of whether he chooses to pursue a political career, his presence at the inauguration has firmly established him as a significant figure in the Trump legacy.