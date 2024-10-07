A new chapter in sustainable farming is about to unfold in Selma, as Geb-Ra Organics, led by visionary founder Ali Simeto, launches an ambitious initiative that aims to bring clean energy and agricultural innovation to the community. This isn't just another farm project; it's a holistic movement that blends cutting-edge technology, ancient wisdom, and a profound commitment to social impact. Simeto is set to kickstart his plans at Selma High School and on his own family-owned farm just outside the city.

Named after the ancient Egyptian deities Geb and Ra – representing the Earth and the Sun respectively – Geb-Ra Organics embodies a commitment to leveraging natural elements for modern agricultural advancement. Simeto, deeply influenced by the agricultural heritage and mysticism of ancient Egypt, hopes to accelerate sustainable practices – a necessity for local and global communities alike.

"What fascinates me the most about the pyramids is that we still don't fully understand how they were built," Simeto exclaims. "There's a lot of mystery and gatekeeping around their true purpose, just as there is today around renewable energy and sustainable farming. Geb-Ra's purpose is to break down those barriers and give communities the power to thrive on their own terms."

Geb-Ra Organics stands out in the crowded field of sustainability with its cutting-edge technology and esoteric approach to agriculture. The company's flagship concept, The Pyramid, is a self-contained, aquaponic farm modeled after the geometric design of the ancient pyramids. Constructed from recycled shipping containers, this patent-pending system integrates solar, wind, and water energy to produce 15 different fruits and vegetables, as well as two types of fish – 24 hours a day, year-round.

In addition to this high-tech vertical farming model, Geb-Ra Organics has partnered with Ulozi Motors to develop an electric tractor featuring solar and wireless charging capabilities, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of traditional farming equipment. There's also The Tanker, a visionary project that transforms decommissioned oil tankers into floating farms capable of desalinating water for agricultural use, further pushing the boundaries of sustainable farming.

But these innovations are more than just engineering feats. For Simeto, they represent a step toward restoring the balance between humanity and nature. "Unfortunately, we've wrecked so much havoc on the Earth that we can't just depend on conventional farming anymore," he laments. "We have to be able to grow food in controlled environments because the seasons are no longer reliable. Geb-Ra's mission is to build sustainable ecosystems that can withstand any challenge."

In a strategic move to ground his vision locally, this forward-thinking leader is bringing in his sustainability program to the High School, where the company will educate students on the principles of sustainable agriculture and clean energy. The collaboration will revive the school's long-dormant agricultural program and give students a hands-on opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technology and renewable farming methods.

The initiative is being spearheaded in partnership with Selma High's principal, Dr. Keisha Smith, and superintendent, Darryl Aikerson. Simeto aims to transform the school into a community hub for sustainability. Here, students can earn college credits and scholarships through a new 4-H program centered on organic farming, beekeeping, and energy-independent microgrid systems.

"I'm hoping that this program not only sparks the brains of the students but also serves as a blueprint for what sustainable education can look like across the country," Simeto says. "By empowering these kids with the skills to grow their own food and produce clean energy, we're giving them a pathway out of poverty and creating a ripple effect that could change the entire community."

The upcoming projects at Selma High School and on Simeto's family farm in Selma are just the beginning. Geb-Ra Organics plans to expand its model to other schools and communities, spreading its message of sustainability and energy independence. With support from local leaders as well as a team of experts in agricultural technology and renewable energy, the company is poised to make a lasting impact.

"We want to show people that self-sufficiency is possible," Simeto asserts. "The goal is not just to grow food but to grow a mindset of resilience and independence. The system is set up to keep people dependent on supply chains and external resources, but that's not sustainable for the future. We're here to change that."

By launching this educational initiative in Selma, Geb-Ra Organics is taking a bold step toward redefining the future of agriculture – one school, one farm, and one community at a time. And for Ali Simeto, this is more than a business venture; it's a movement to restore knowledge, reclaim agency, and build a better, more sustainable world.

As the company moves forward with its Selma projects, it's also exploring partnerships to bring more of its pioneering concepts to life. With each new venture, Simeto and his team are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in agriculture, clean energy, and community empowerment.

"Everyone deserves access to fresh, nutritious food and clean energy," Simeto states firmly. "Geb-Ra is here to make sure that happens."