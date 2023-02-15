Portia married Curtis despite hiding a major secret, but on the Wednesday, Feb. 15 episode of "General Hospital," Trina's attempt to bring an additional guest to the wedding reception could result in a harsh dose of reality.

In the ABC promo video, Trina (Tabyana Ali) questions why Stella (Vernee Watson) didn't attend Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis' (Donnell Turner) wedding. "GH" spoilers reveal Trina's suspicions deepen.

In the previous episode, Trina felt the wedding wasn't the same without Stella and decided to visit her. Viewers are aware Stella intentionally skipped the wedding because she suspects Curtis is Trina's father, but Portia has been hiding the truth for years.

It appears Trina will press Stella over why she missed the wedding. Although Stella will do her best to stay quiet about Portia's secret, her vague response may give Trina a clue about the truth. Will Trina figure out Curtis is her biological father?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) is shocked by Heather's (Alley Mills) actions. "General Hospital" spoilers say Ryan makes a bold move.

In the previous episode, Heather told Ryan it was time to put their plan to escape with their daughter Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) into action. However, it appears Heather may go rogue, which will cause Ryan to lash out and take matters into his own hands.

From the looks of the promo, Heather may tell Esme, who is pregnant and suffering from amnesia, about the plan to escape from Spring Ridge.

Although everyone except Heather believes Ryan is suffering from locked-in syndrome, Heather's confession to Esme may cause him to finally drop the act.

Will Ryan reveal himself to Esme, or will he use another method to salvage the escape plan?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Laura (Genie Francis) overhears distressing news, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) get a break in their case, and Ava (Maura West) briefs Nina (Cynthia Watros).

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.