Gensler Confirms 8 To 10 Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications Under SEC Review Despite Total 12 Filings
KEY POINTS
- Gensler said this week the SEC was currently reviewing eight to ten spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application
- So far, there are 12 Bitcoin ETF applicants
- The hype surrounding the SEC approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF applications is considered one of the major factors that triggered the rally of Bitcoin this week
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said this week that the financial regulator was currently reviewing eight to ten spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, leaving the crypto community wondering what happened to the other filings.
The SEC chairman's recent statement created a myriad of speculations in the cryptocurrency industry, especially among those eagerly waiting for the official rollout of the products that would be offered by Wall Street giants, including BlackRock.
While Gensler's statement was interpreted by some as an official acknowledgment of the progress of the spot Bitcoin ETF applications, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart pointed out the chairman may have mistaken the total number of filings for just ten.
"He said these exact numbers last week when interviewing with @kaileyleinz too. Someone should let him know that there are 11 filings. And if you include $GBTC that's 12," Seyffart said in a tweet.
So far, the companies that have submitted spot Bitcoin ETF applications include Grayscale's Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), 21Shares & ARK's ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBTC), BitWise's Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust, VanEck's VanEck Bitcoin Trust, WisdomTree's Wisdomtree Bitcoin Trust, Ivesco and Galaxy's Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie's Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund, Global X's Global X Bitcoin Trust, Hashdex's Hashdex Bitcoin ETF and Franklin's Franklin Bitcoin ETF.
Some believe that Gensler's statement is his way of giving a deliberate impression that he "doesn't have his thumb on the scale" just like his usual non-answer response about the decision on the approval is with the staff.
Gensler made a similar statement earlier when he confirmed with Bloomberg: "What we have in front of us, just so that the viewing public understands, we have not one, but multiple; I think it's eight or ten filings that the staff, and ultimately the commission, is considering."
He also said during the Securities Enforcement Forum event in Washington that "those are things that are in front of staff" and that he would "let that play out" and refrain from pre-judging the situation before the SEC makes recommendations to the five-member commission.
The hype surrounding the SEC approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF applications is considered one of the major factors that triggered the rally of Bitcoin this week, particularly when the spot Bitcoin ETF ticker of BlackRock was discovered to be listed on the official website of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Latest Developments In The Israel-Hamas War
-
Biogas Could Help India Replace Natural Gas And Achieve Decarbonization Goals: Think Tank
-
Seoul, Tokyo, US Condemn North Korea's Supply Of Arms To Russia
-
Arctic Archipelago Turns The Page On Its Mining Past
-
India To Overtake Japan, Germany To Become 3rd Largest Economy By 2030: S&P Global
-
TikTok Removed 4mn 'Violative' Videos In EU Last Month
-
The Israel-Palestine Tinderbox: Understanding The History Of The Mideast's Never-ending Conflict
-
California Governor Presses China's Xi On Climate Cooperation
-
Bird Flu Detected In Antarctica Region For First Time
-
'Double Game?' Migrants Pour Through Orban's Hungary
-
Modi's Call With Jordan King India's Way Of 'Acknowledging Arab Opinion' On Israel-Hamas Conflict: Expert