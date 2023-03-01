Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., entered a verbal sparring match with a top-ranking Georgia election official Tuesday, arguing over the conspiracy theories Greene has continued to spread since the 2020 presidential election.

Greene sat on a panel beside Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during a meeting of the GOP-led House Election Integrity Caucus. Greene is a sitting member of the group.

Sterling, a Republican, rose to prominence in 2020, when he widely denounced the baseless conspiracy theories spread by Greene, and others, following the presidential election.

During Tuesday's meeting, Greene explained how her ex-husband was told he could not vote in person in 2020 because officials told him he already voted by mail, even though he reportedly never requested an absentee ballot.

"That complaint got largely ignored, no one listened," she said, claiming that many others had reported the same issue. "And no one gave a s*** about what happened to him."

Tuesday's meeting was intended to tackle "election administration best practices," said a press release from Rep. Claudia Tenney, the election integrity caucus co-chair, and a prominent New York Republican. "Panelists discussed what went right in their states during the 2022 election and raised a range of ideas for improving elections as we look forward to 2024."

This is what I had to say to Gabe Sterling today. pic.twitter.com/jfReCPVghJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 28, 2023

"Gabe, I do not consider you an expert on this issue. As a matter of fact, I consider you a major problem," Greene said. She also went on to repeat one of the most debunked conspiracies that came from 2020, that "thousands" of dead Georgia voters cast ballots.

"For you to say there were no dead voters in Georgia. There [were] thousands of dead voters in Georgia," Greene said.

Sterling kept it simple in response, saying: "There were four."

"And then the other thing is you have constantly shilled for this election and I'm going to tell you, there was blatant, outright fraud in the 2020 election," continued Greene. "Complete and total fraud and you know it. You absolutely do know it."

Trump has yet to concede his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden. He engaged in numerous failed attempts to overturn his losses in key swing states, including Georgia, where Sterling was among the loudest to come out against the former president.

"Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt, someone is going to get shot, someone is going to get killed," Sterling said at the time.

Despite constant rebukes of their rhetoric from simple fact-checks, Republicans — especially those associated with Trump — continue to peddle false accusations.

"I'm going to follow up with one more thing: Trump won Georgia, I know you don't like for me to say that," Greene said Tuesday. "To come in here for the Election Integrity caucus and for you to be on the panel, it's actually insulting, because I think you did a horrific job for the state of Georgia."

Sterling took to Twitter to share his lingering thoughts following Tuesday's encounter with Greene, not mentioning the congresswoman by name but directly addressing the lies she continued to tell.

"I had a discussion with the Election Integrity Caucus. A big part of that is talking truthfully about the challenges in elections and identifying REAL issues," wrote Sterling in a tweet Tuesday night.

I had a discussion with the Election Integrity Caucus. A big part of that is talking truthfully about the challenges in elections and identifying REAL issues. Some still deal in disproven conspiracies. It’s a challenge we all face, but having a @CocaCola makes everything better. pic.twitter.com/fzNOVZZOxh — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) March 1, 2023

"Some still deal in disproven conspiracies. It's a challenge we all face, but having a @CocaCola makes everything better," Sterling tweeted alongside a screenshot of him taking a sip of soda while seated next to Greene. Coca-Cola is based in Georgia.