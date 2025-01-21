A hot mic caught a German translator's moment of impatience during live coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

As the president delivered his speech, an interpreter for German TV channel Phoenix—seemingly unaware his microphone was still on—was heard asking his colleagues, "Tell me, how long do you want to stay with this s–t?"

The faux pas occurred after Trump's 30-minute inaugural address in the Capitol Rotunda, during a less formal speech to an overflow crowd in Emancipation Hall. Trump spoke for slightly longer than he had in his initial address, to what he described as a "younger, far more beautiful audience."

Phoenix, known for its coverage of political events, has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

