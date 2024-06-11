When Elite Energy Consultants went global, Stephen Finnie - Locke knew that his company would have to stay true to its family roots– even in the cutthroat oil and gas industry. So Finnie - Locke focused on defining a company culture that values each individual while still dominating on the world energy stage.

The transition from a small family-run company in Scotland to a global player in the oil and gas industry with offices in the UK, US, and Australia is remarkable. Yet, despite its exponential growth and international presence, Elite Energy Consultants retains its familial atmosphere. Finnie - Locke and his business partner Charlie Moncur attribute the atmosphere to the company's core values.

"We've pulled off a neat trick," Finnie - Locke reflects, a smile playing on his lips. "We're a global company that still feels like a family company—a going concern in global operations."

Elite Energy Consultants specializes in Allocation Engineering, Production Engineering, and Emissions Management within the Upstream Oil and Gas industry. Created almost two decades ago in Scotland, Elite Energy Consultants emphasizes customer satisfaction and teamwork as much as global growth reflecting its core values of innovation, integrity, and collaboration.

Finnie - Locke admits the pictures that are created when one visualizes the oil and gas industry and empathetic inclusion are different. But Locke is not willing to accept one with the other. As a result, Finnie - Locke retained the people-first approach when growing Elite into the global market. Central to Elite Energy's success is its people-first approach.

"Our people are our greatest asset," Finnie - Locke asserts, his pride evident. "We've cultivated a team of talented and experienced individuals who are dedicated to delivering the best outcomes for our clients."

Many companies, however, stumble when trying to translate their strengths to the international market. Finnie - Locke made sure that Elite did not. Through strategic partnerships, such as the key collaboration with EnergySys, Elite Energy Consultants has leveraged its human capital to fuel growth and competitiveness on a global scale.

To meet Finnie - Locke is to understand precisely where the ethos of Elite Energy Consultants comes from. He is at once professional and personal. One emerges from conversations with Finnie - Locke feeling simultaneously understood and confident in his ability to get the job done.

Elite Energy Consultants is an extension of what is important to Finnie - Locke. The company is committed to being adaptable, responsive, and customer-focused. However, Finnie - Locke believes that the secret of Elite's success is its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"Inclusiveness is in our DNA," Finnie - Locke affirms, his tone unwavering. "Elite is me and every person in the company. We practice empathy. We celebrate our differences and recognize that our strength lies in our collective diversity."

And in its collective oil and gas industry experience. Finnie - Locke ensures that Elite hires professionals who are not only talented but also share in the company's vision. He easily lists his employees and their areas of expertise as well as individual defining traits. This personal touch is certainly not what one envisions when discussing a global company, but exactly what Finnie - Locke set out to accomplish.

Elite's customers appreciate the difference. While many global companies only focus on the bottom line, Elite partners with their customers to create bespoke solutions for sustainability, profitability, and success.

The company's story serves as a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to its clients.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved," Locke concludes. "But we're not done yet. The journey continues, fueled by our passion for excellence and our unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on the world."

For more information on Elite Energy Consultants, visit www.ei-cs.com/.