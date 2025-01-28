Google says it will update its Maps app to reflect President Donald Trump's executive order to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" and Alaska's Denali back to Mount McKinley.

Google said it will reflect the changes once the Trump administration provides updates from the official government sources.

"We've received a few questions about naming within Google Maps," the company said in an X post. "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 27, 2025

In a follow-up post, Google said it will update the names of the landmarks after the names are updated in the Geographic Names Information System.

People using Google outside of the United States will see both names.

"Also longstanding practice: When official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too," Google stated.

Trump had suggested renaming the Gulf of Mexico during a news conference in Mar-a-Logo.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said at the time. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

The reversion of Mount Denali's name back to Mount McKinley holds special importance to Trump as he said former President William McKinley, the nation's 25th president, made significant contributions in making the country "very rich."

President Barack Obama's administration changed the name to Denali in 2015 as a symbolic gesture to Alaska Natives.

The executive order titled "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness" stated "It is in the national interest to promote the extraordinary heritage of our Nation and ensure future generations of American citizens celebrate the legacy of our American heroes. The naming of our national treasures, including breathtaking natural wonders and historic works of art, should honor the contributions of visionary and patriotic Americans in our Nation's rich past."

The Associated Press previously announced that it would not use the new name for the Gulf in its articles.

Amanda Barrett, AP's vice president of standards and inclusion, shared in an announcement that the major American news outlet will continue to refer to the body of water as the Gulf of Mexico due to its coverage of other countries, which are not required to recognize the name change.

Americans and Mexicans also differ on the name of another shared body of water, the river that forms the border between Texas and the Mexican states of Chihuahuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas. On the American side, the river is called Rio Grande. On the Mexican side it is called Rio Bravo.