Singer and actress Selena Gomez is a blazing hot topic on X as social media users picked sides after the "Emilia Pérez" star reportedly posted a video on her Instagram Story then subsequently deleted it.

The video in question was quickly screen recorded by some users and outlets, including Pop Crave, which showed the Golden Globe nominee uncontrollably crying over what she said was an "attack" against all of her people.

"I just wanna say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children – I don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something for the kids. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise," she said in the video that had a Mexican flag emoji.

It is unclear if Gomez was directly referring to Trump's deportation orders, but social media users and some prominent individuals were quick to conclude that she was speaking about the Trump administration's illegal immigrant crackdown.

The video was posted after U.S. President Donald Trump's wave of deportation orders on people without legal status in the country.

Social media users on X are divided over the former Disney child actor's statements, with some expressing disappointment over her calling Mexicans "her people" and supposedly not standing up for Americans who were victims of crimes perpetrated by some immigrants with illegal status.

Others were more understanding, expressing support for the actress for making a "brave" statement, even if she knows her stance will come at a price.

Political scientist Scarlett Johnson called out Gomez for not acknowledging that Americans are also her people. "Selena Gomez, your 'people' are Americans. Cry for them," she wrote in a post that featured the screen-recorded video.

Political commentator Tomi Lahren had very straightforward words for Gomez as the video went viral on X. "This is why we don't take our political advice from Disney child stars," she said.

Despite the outrage, Gomez also had some prominent figures supporting her.

American hip hop artist Flavor Flav pointed out how Gomez has always been "so brave to share her truth," and yet "so many are quick to bully her."

Veteran journalist and political commentator Geraldo Rivera called out the people attacking Gomez on social media, saying the singer should be "commended for her compassion and sincerity."

Selena Gomez should be commended for her compassion and sincerity. People attacking her on social media should be ashamed. You can disagree without being disagreeable. We need comprehensive immigration reform. We can’t arrest our way out of our immigration crisis. Bravo Selena. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 28, 2025

Trump promised "mass" deportations of illegal immigrants during his campaign, and in the first week of his second presidency, the Republican leader stuck to his pledges.

The White House has said the mass deportation operations are underway, and hundreds of "illegal immigrant criminals" were already arrested, while others were deported to their countries by military aircraft.