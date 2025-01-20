Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton seemed to laugh as President Donald Trump voiced his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" during his inaugural address.

"A short time from now we will be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," Trump said. While several of his allies reacted positively to the announcement, giving him a standing ovation, Clinton looked down and laughed. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, appeared to tell her something right after.

watch Hillary Clinton's reaction as Trump announces he's renaming the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/WrJ6pOdkrf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025

Trump vowed to make the change as president-elect, saying "we do most of the work there." "It's ours. We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. It covers a lot of territory, what a beautiful name. It's appropriate. Mexico has to stop millions of people to pour into our country. We're going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada," Trump said when addressing the matter earlier this month in a press conference.

Right after, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would introduce a bill to effectively do that. "President Trump's second term is off to a GREAT start. I'll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!" the lawmaker said in a publication on X.

In contrast, Mexican Preisdent Claudia Sheinbaum dismissed the intention. In a recent press conference she highlighted that the Gulf of Mexico is a name recognized by the United Nations and then displayed the image of a 1607 map in which the region was called "America Mexicana." "Why don't we call it America Mexicana? Sounds nice, no?" she said.

Originally published on Latin Times