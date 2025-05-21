Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about their party's ability to get President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" spending bill passed after negotiations within the GOP on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.

"This bill actually got worse overnight. There is no way it passes today," House Freedom Caucus chair Andy Harris (R-Md.) said in a Newsmax interview.

Some lawmakers are frustrated with House Speaker Mike Johnson for negotiating a deal with Republican representatives in Democratic states to raise the State and Local Tax Deduction cap.

Johnson has reportedly been in talks with GOP representatives from states such as New York, California and New Jersey, reported Axios. The group has been closing in on a deal that would increase the SALT cap to $40,000 a year for those who make up to $500,000 annually.

Furthermore, the deal would increase the income phaseout by 1% over the course of 10 years, after which the deduction would become permanent.

Republican representatives are wary of the SALT cap, which would benefit taxpayers in blue states with high tax rates and decrease the deficit.

"I think, actually, we're further away from a deal because that SALT cap increase upset a lot of conservatives," said Harris.

"We may need a couple of weeks to iron everything out, but it's not going anywhere today," he continued.

Originally published on Latin Times