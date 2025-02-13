Video captured the shocking moment a U.S. Navy fighter jet slammed into San Diego Bay, sending up a huge plume of water, after the two pilots managed to safely eject from the aircraft, according to reports.

An E/A-18 Growler crashed Wednesday morning, a U.S. Navy spokesperson confirmed to CBS 8 San Diego, adding that the pilots ejected and were rescued by good Samaritans in a fishing boat minutes after they landed in the water.

The 13-second video, posted on X, captures the plane heading nose-first into the bay and then an explosion of water shooting up into the sky.

WATCH: New video shows U.S. Navy fighter jet crashing into the San Diego Bay earlier today pic.twitter.com/Ui9kZc104z — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 13, 2025

The fishing vessel, named Premier, is owned by a local charter company, H&M Landing.

"All of a sudden you see two parachutes with two dots underneath and luckily we were there to spin around and thanks to my crew and everyone else, and we were able to swing by and pick them up and safely get them out of the water," Brandon Viets, the pilot of the boat told CBS 8 San Diego.

The jet occurred as it was practicing a "go-around maneuver," in which the plane briefly touches down and takes off again, the Associated Press reported.