Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene stated in a house committee meeting that federal employees do not deserve their employment or compensation, leaving fellow representatives shocked.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform met on Tuesday to discuss recent developments occuring within the government, including the Trump administration's decision to terminate thousands of federal employees and cut funding from various federal departments in an effort largely spearheaded by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi brought up the administration's stated goals of privatizing the United States Postal Service, citing a report from the Washington Post stating that they aimed to dissolve USPS's leadership. He noted how this could "potentially throw trillions of dollars of ecommerce transactions into turmoil."

"These reports are beyond troubling and I respectfully request that you have a hearing again on the USPS," he continued. "No private sector entity provides universal service across the nation, and without these letter carriers and others, more than 51.5 million households and businesses especially in rural communities would have no guaranteed delivery."

Rep. Greene then responded to Rep. Krishnamoorthi's concerns.

"You can protest all you want outside of departments of this government, you can protest all you want, but the American people disagree with you. You're protecting the bureaucracy. The bureaucracy is not a business. Those are not real jobs producing federal revenue. By the way, they're consuming taxpayer dollars," she said.

"Those jobs are paid for by the American people who work real jobs, earn real income, pay federal taxes and then pay these federal employees. Federal employees do not deserve their jobs. Federal employees do not deserve their paycheck, and these are jobs that can be fired at will," she continued.

Greene continued to accuse her Democratic colleagues of "complaining" and "pitching tantrums" about actions taken by billionaire Elon Musk and DOGE. Last week, the Musk-led department sent out an email to federal employees across departments demanding for them to justify their jobs by detailing their productivity. Earlier this year, the department offered millions of federal employees deferred resignation if they chose to voluntarily leave their positions of employment.

Originally published by Latin Times.